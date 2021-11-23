The power Rangers They are characters who have remained at the top of the entertainment industry since the 1990s. Heirs of Super sentai and their enviable number of seasons, these television series have lost a bit of momentum in recent years but their gigantic legacy remains intact. Now, according to new information from Deadline, the power Rangers They will have new productions by Entertainment One on Netflix. Bright times are coming for famous superheroes.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers it was released in 1993 and was the beginning of a spectacular phenomenon not only in the United States, but also in many other countries. The aftermath has spanned many years and in the present time we can still enjoy the adventures. We have several of them on Netflix Latin America and much more is coming. Michael Lombardo, President of Global Television for Entertainment One, spoke to Deadline about his expectations for the new projects of power Rangers:

Since we delivered the Power Rangers to Jonathan, we have set a global vision. It will not be just a series, it will be series followed by movies, content for children. We have found a great writing partner for him. Knock on wood, Netflix is ​​excited, we are excited, we hope to hear soon.

One of the great chosen to give meaning to the new adventures of the power Rangers is Jonathan Entwistle, whose Nick meyer, president of the entertainment one cinema division, is already speaking highly of it.

Jonathan has incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and he is without a doubt the right architect to join us as we reimagine the worlds of television and film for this brand. Across our roster, we’re eager to work with the most talented storytellers as we take on rich Hasbro fan-favorite brands and build universes of entertainment around them.

In 2017 things did not turn out well for Power Rangers: The Movie – 41% because the film lacked true spirit, the delivery did not generate any emotion among critics and viewers in general. It was a shame for the stars involved, who really intended to make this movie an enjoyable show. Five teenagers becoming powerful warriors as we saw in many of the television series, failed to have the same impact as several decades ago.

The next movie of the Power ranger, a reboot announced last year, will be directed by Entwhistle, who previously fronted the Netflix series The End of the F *** ing World – 90%, with the script written by Patrick Burleigh. We will be presented with a new adventure very much in the style of Back To The Future – 96%, where a group of current Rangers travel to the 1990s by mistake and must somehow find their way back. Some rumors indicate that power Rangers Veterans could make a very special appearance, but we will have to wait.

The power Rangers They have been part of entertainment for several decades, their television series have an important place in the childhood of millions of people. Entertainment One was decided a couple of years ago with the reboot and it is hoped that the film will not only explode nostalgia like everything that is currently done inspired by the past, but also that it adjusts to the problems of the present, its crises and speeches. willing to make a change.

