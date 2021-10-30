On December 17, Geralt de Rivia returns to Netflix. The Witcher prepares the arrival of its long-awaited second season with the launch of a spectacular new trailer.

A juicy and epic preview of more than two and a half minutes that takes up the story of the protagonist played by Herny Cavill, now turned into protector of the young princess Ciri. The witcher is determined to help the character played by Freya Allan to discover the extent of her mysterious powers, for which he will transfer her to Kaer Morhen.

And meanwhile, the war between North and South breaks out on a continent where violence rages and “monsters attack instead of hibernate.” An apocalyptic panorama to which Geralt has the perfect answer: “I have already lived through three supposed endings of the world. Nonsense ”.

Along with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, they resume their roles in the second season of The Witcher Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer, and Therica Wilson-Read.

In addition, others are joined such as Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassandra Clare playing Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish in the role of Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, Chris Fulton as Rience, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

The official synopsis of the second season of The Witcher is as follows: “Convinced that Yennefer lost his life in the battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia escorts Princess Cirilla to Kaer Morhen, the safest place he knows, and where in addition he grew up. As kings, elves, humans, and demons from across the Continent battle for power outside the fortress walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power boiling within her. “

This second season of The Witcher again features Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as director and executive producer. Additionally Tomasz Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jaroslaw Sawko are also executive producers. The new chapters will be directed by Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Damn), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Louise Hooper (Deception).

