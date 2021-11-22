Netflix previews trailer for Emily’s second season in Paris | Instagram

The famous platform of Netflix He has finally advanced the trailer for the second season of Emily in Paris, something that millions of his fans who were eager to know more about the story were already waiting for.

This is how the trailer for the second season Emily’s in Paris shows a sneak peek of Emily Copper’s new adventure.

Everything seems to indicate that the beautiful Emily Copper will experience a great love dilemma in the second season of Emily in Paris, as shown in the trailer recently released by Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that in the trailer the new episodes are anticipated, in which it is seen that the young American will not know how to resolve her feelings towards Gabriel and how to confront Camille, the attractive chef’s girlfriend and her first French friend.

The 10 episodes of Emily in Paris will arrive on December 22 and now that she is more settled in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) is doing better and better in the city, although she is still adjusting to French customs.

It seems that after contemplating herself involved in a love triangle with her neighbor and her first French friend (Camille Razat), she is determined to focus on her work, which is getting more complicated every day.

Later, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has decided to stay in the capital, which will complicate her desire to be focused on her work as a network manager.

On the other hand, in her French class, Emily meets an expat who will make her very nervous (Lucien Laviscount), but who will also arouse her curiosity.

The trailer shows that this second season will have more glamor, more charm and more beautiful settings in France, as you will experience a vacation in sunny Saint Tropez.

While on the other hand, the new episodes aim to be a true fashion and style catwalk.

Fans of the series will once again delight in the Parisian charm are Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

In addition, it should be noted that Kate Walsh (Madeline) joins the cast of Emily’s second season in Paris as a guest actress and Jeremy O. Harris (Gregory Elliott Dupree) and Arnaud Binard (Laurent G) also join the cast.

Now we just have to wait for more details to be released, as this new season is already eagerly awaited on the Netflix platform.