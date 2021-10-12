Netflix raises its monthly subscription prices again | Pixabay

Now that Netflix you may think what you will do from now on with your subscriptionIf you continue with it or simply say goodbye, because now with the large number of platforms, Netflix will be staying in the coming years only with exclusive content.

Everything seems to indicate that this Monday, October 11, the famous Netflix platform decided to upload its prices, but don’t worry, appearing this is only in Spain.

However, this could indicate that we are close to that also happening to us, since year after year prices are increasing more and more in subscriptions.

So while we relax here in Mexico, on the other side of the world the intermediate plan and the higher plan raise their cost by one and two euros respectively; with a basic plan, and perfect to enjoy on your mobile, which does not receive a price increase.

Unfortunately, the company has raised prices for most subscription ranges, especially the most expensive, which offers content in 4K and more simultaneous devices.

But it is not necessary to pay so much if you are going to watch Netflix only on the mobile device, since it is worth it with a cheaper subscription.

And it is that from 7.99 euros you already have Netflix on your mobile, so if you are not one of those who watches television, perhaps this plan is for you.

The standard subscription goes from 11.99 to 12.99 euros; with the most complete, the Premium, from 15.99 to 17.99 euros.

In both cases, the playback quality and simultaneous devices are expanded, but they are not essential features if you are only going to play Netflix on the phone.

It should be noted that to watch movies and series on the mobile, both by streaming and after downloading the content, it is not necessary to purchase a higher plan, since the quality of the touch screens, and their size, means that the 720p resolution of the basic Netflix subscription is sufficient.

The rest of the platforms offer better quality in their equivalent plans, without a doubt Netflix is ​​at a disadvantage here.

On the other hand, each content streaming platform has an extensive catalog that is gradually expanding.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer more titles, HBO Max specializes in its own productions without neglecting the third-party portfolio and Disney + is exclusively focused on its own content.