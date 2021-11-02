Netflix raises its prices for Mexico for the second time this year | Pixabay

That’s right, it seems that the famous platform Netflix is ​​raising its prices again for Mexico and we will let you know how the new plans and prices will be from November 2021, so keep reading to find out everything.

Netflix recently announced a new increase in price of its plans in Mexico and it is worth mentioning that this will be the second increase in just over a year, since it increased its prices due to the digital tax in May 2020.

Without a doubt, this news has worried its subscribers a lot, who now wonder if they should really stay on said entertainment platform.

The new Netflix prices in Mexico from November 2021 are as follows:

Basic plan: 139 pesos (remains) Standard plan: 219 pesos, from 196 pesos Premium plan: 299 pesos, from 266 pesos

As you can see, the basic plan maintains its price of 139 pesos from the May 2020 increase, however those that do increase are the other two plans.

The standard increases to 219 pesos, from 196 pesos, and the premium reaches 299 pesos, an increase of 33 pesos from 266 pesos.

According to comments from a Netflix spokesperson, this price increase will be to continue investing in new beings and movies:

We inform you that as of November 1, the Basic plan will continue to cost 139 pesos, the Standard 219 pesos and the Premium 299 pesos. We understand that there are more entertainment options today than ever before and that is why we are committed to continuing to improve the experience for our members.

We will update the prices of the Standard and Premium plans, to continue investing in new series and movies, as well as our platform. The price of the Basic plan will not change, as we want to continue offering different plan options, starting at $ 139 per month, so that people can choose the cost that best suits their budget. “

It is worth mentioning that the new Netflix prices in Mexico apply as of this Monday, November 1, 2021, and users will receive an email advising of the adjustment before the first collection of the new cost is made.

On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago it was announced that ‘The Squid Game’ has been seen by 132 million people and will generate profits of almost 900 million dollars.

On the other hand, viewing numbers continue to grow, with 132 million viewers in 23 days, a huge jump from an extra 21 million in six days.

In addition, the document deepens, 87 million people watched the series from beginning to end, while 89% of the people who began the series watched at least 75 minutes, that is, more than one chapter.