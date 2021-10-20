Updated on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – 13:36

Between July and September, Netflix added 4.38 million subscribers, compared to the expected 3.5 million, thanks to the boom of the Korean series

Still from “The Squid Game,” from Netflix.

The streaming audiovisual content production and distribution company Netflix posted profits of 1,449 million dollars (1,245.9 million euros) in the third quarter of 2021, while it has beaten its forecasts of new subscribers after the premiere during the year. quarter of the Korean series The Squid Game, which has already become the most successful series in its history, according to the company.

Between July and September, Netflix sum 4.38 million subscribers, compared to the 3.5 million he had estimated to achieve. In this way, the total number of subscribers of the company has reached 213.56 million, 9.4% more than a year ago.

Most of these new subscribers came from its international markets. In the United States and Canada, they added 73,000 new subscribers, for a total of 74.02 million; while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa 1.8 million people joined Netflix, reaching 70.5 million subscribers.

In the countries of Latin America, the firm registered 38.98 million subscribers, which represents 330,000 new additions in the quarter, while in Asia-Pacific it registered 2.18 million new payment users, reaching 30.05 million .

The income obtained in the third quarter were 7,483.5 million dollars (6,434.7 million euros), 16.3% more than in the same period.

On the other hand, costs associated with revenues grew by 8.7%, to 4,206.6 million dollars (3,617.1 million euros), while spending on marketing was 635.9 million (546.8 million euros), 20.5%, and the technology and development item experienced an increase of 24.3%, reaching 563.9 million (484.9 million euros). General and administrative costs stood at 321.8 million (276.7 million euros), 18.5% more.

In the set of first nine months In 2021, Netflix’s net profit was 4,508.8 million (3,874.3 million euros), more than double that in the same period last year, after registering a 19.8% increase in revenue, to 21,988.5 million (18,906.6 million euros).

