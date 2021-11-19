These are the new methods that cybercriminals are using to impersonate streaming services like Netflix or Disney Plus and steal users’ bank accounts.

With more and more content streaming services to watch your favorite series and movies such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max, cybercriminals are transferring all their strategies to these services to obtain a large amount of information from users, including your credentials and even your bank card number.

So computer security firm Kaspersky has created a report on the increasingly popular practice of cybercriminals to hook streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Primen Video to mislead users.

One of the most common scams is phishing, that is, create web pages that impersonate the official ones services like Netflix and that are apparently exactly the same, but they are not.

The foregoing is related to the sending of emails to users in which they are asked to update their payment method so that they can continue to use their user account.

Once the user clicks on the link that takes them to update their account, they arrive at a web page that is practically traced to that of Netflix or that of any other transmission service, and if they enter their personal data and the number of card, reach external servers controlled by cybercriminals.

The only way we have not to fall into this trap is never to click on the emails we receive, but go directly to the official Netflix page to make any changes.

Another fairly common scam targets non-subscribers, promising to see new episodes of those currently very popular series like The Mandalorian.

Cybercriminals are asking you to sign up for a low-cost subscription to continue watching the series.

This data could be used by cybercriminals to keep all your money from the bank account through your credit card, or even keep your personal information for future attacks.