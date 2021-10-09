Netflix Releases Trailer for Locke & Key Season 2 | Instagram

Finally after so much waiting, the famous platform Netflix has released the trailer for season 2 of the incredible series Locke & Key, a series that managed to surprise millions of subscribers wanting to go for more.

That’s right, the trailer for the second season Locke & Key was recently revealed, and Netflix gave the release date.

After what seems like an eternity, Locke & Key triumphantly returns to the catalog of the famous red logo platform.

As you may recall, the first season of the popular IDW adaptation hit the streaming service not long before the contingency caused the world to shut down, and fans have been waiting ever since to see more of the series.

Later this month, Locke & Key, which was also signed for a third season, will finally return for its second season, with each episode of the new installment scheduled for October 22.

While there are still a couple of weeks to go, the entertainment platform offers fans a broader view of what’s to come.

On Monday, Netflix shared a brief preview of Locke & Key season 2 on Twitter, along with the ominous message, “Tomorrow.”

It was clear that Tuesday would bring the first official trailer for the new Locke & Key season, and Netflix kept their word. The trailer has arrived and you can see it in the video above!

Netflix’s Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke; Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke; Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke; Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke; Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish; Bill Heck as Rendell Locke; Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser; Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon; Jess Camacho as Doug Brazelle; Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells; Griffin Gluck as Gabe; Hallea Jones as Eden; Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke; Liyuo Abere as Jamie Bennett; and Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett.

Notably, Locke & Key is based on the IDW comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill developed it for Netflix.

The truth is that everyone is more than eager to see what new this incredible series will bring, as I leave quite a few nails loose that are expected to have an answer.