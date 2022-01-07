Netflix responds to criticism for the new Rebelde series

As you may remember, on January 5 it premiered on the famous platform of Netflix a new Serie of this incredible success of more than 15 years filling people with multiple opinions.

The truth is that the premiere of ‘Rebelde’ on the famous Netflix platform has been a sensation and since last January 5, the day the new installment was released, the name of the series has not stopped being among the main trends of social networks.

In fact, it was through such platforms that the company received a large number of criticisms from users who, even without seeing the first chapter yet, assured that the plot would not be to their liking.

There were even so many questions that the Netflix directors, in their best style and through a statement, decided to face some comments and gave three reasons why the detractors of the production should give it a try.

The times of being that teenager who created trends, spent hours on Messenger and published his photos on My Space were far away “, it was explained as part of the argument for generational change, to which they warn that it should be” open. “

On the other hand, it was made clear that the new version of ‘Rebelde’ is not a remake but a new story that, although it uses references from the past and pays tribute to the old versions, presents a very different story from the one starred in 2004.

And as you may remember, this was starred by Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez.

This season honors RBD’s legacy with covers of its iconic musical anthems, and of great Pop classics like Britney Spears’s ‘Baby one more time’, as well as original songs like ‘Pensando en ti’ by Colombian Jerónimo Cantillo, with new urban sounds like rap, “the statement added.

As the last reason to see this new bet, the Netflix platform concluded that the new generations have new styles and that is why the classic uniform of the ‘Elite School Way’ has changed after so many years.

From sequined uniforms, heels, piercings, bleached highlights and even leather boots, the new EWS has a lot of style, “concluded Netflix.

The plot addresses eight main characters from different backgrounds and completely opposite lives.

All of them will join their paths at the Elite Way School, where they will compete in the battle of the bands as a music group.

Never has a freshman ever won the best band award, but everything will change from now on.

Meanwhile, the secret organization known as La Logia, makes its appearance to torment the lives of young people who go against the established regime.

Another generation comes to the Elite Way School to fulfill their musical dreams, but first they will have to face a family enemy: The Lodge, a secret society ”, reads the official synopsis of the streaming service.

It should be noted that the new cast is made up of Azul Aguaita, who plays the new Mia Colucci, Sergio Mayer Mori son of Barbara Mori and Sergio Mayer, Andrea Chaparro daughter of comedian Omar Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, a Colombian actor, Franco Masini who plays Luka Colucci, Lizeth Selene who plays Andi, Alejandro Puente who gained popularity for the series El Club and Giovanna Grigio a Brazilian actress.