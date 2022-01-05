Netflix could say goodbye to shared accounts

The famous Netflix platform has announced that it could cancel shared accounts, something that would undoubtedly bother users a lot. subscribers, since from its beginning it has this function.

And in fact, some users who use Netflix accounts with shared passwords, have indicated having received messages on their screen that invite them to open their own account.

The truth is that it is no secret that some streaming platform users share their password with friends and family so that more than one can enjoy the content available on them.

It may interest you: Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime How much will they cost in 2022?

However, everything seems to indicate that this may no longer be possible on the famous Netflix platform

According to The Washington Post, the red logo platform is testing a new feature to restrict the use of shared accounts.

According to the source, some users who share their account with someone who does not live at home have received alert messages on their televisions asking them to contract the service themselves.

If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching. “

Then a verification code is requested to be entered, which is sent to the account holder’s email; however, there is the option to do it later.

It should be noted that currently it is possible to share your Netflix account with other users contained in the same profile, this does not seem to be the objective to restrict the platform, but according to the testimonies, the idea is that the accounts are only occupied by people who live in the same house.

In fact, Netflix has already spoken about it, Ebony Turner, a representative of the company, commented the following:

This test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so. “

It is important to note that these types of actions are already used by other streaming platforms, such as Spotify, which allows the use of couples or family accounts as long as all the content members live in the same place.

To do this, it periodically requests that users verify their geolocation using the GPS of the device on which the application is installed.

So it only remains to wait for time to pass to see if this that they have just pointed out regarding the entertainment platform will be true.