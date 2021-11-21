Netflix premieres Rumbo al inferno, a series out of the ordinary | Instagram

There is a series within the famous platform Netflix that apparently tells you what would happen if you knew how and when you are going to lose your life, something that to be true if it has been doubted by many people.

With its gloomy and gore air, the Red Logo platform’s ‘Heading to Hell’ series raises the question of how to deal with losing your life.

However, it does not do so from the idea of ​​an abstract or imprecise fact, but an event about to happen.

This controversial Netflix series Heading to hell it focuses on the primeval fear of losing one’s life.

However, it does it from a different and fresh point of view, which makes it especially terrifying.

Yeon Sang-ho’s series (Train to Busan) poses it not as a philosophical question mark, but as a terrifying horror scene and the truth is that this is his greatest strength.

This he does from the fact that the certainty of how and when his characters will lose their lives, becomes part of a large-scale social event.

It is no longer an individual prediction, but an entire city under siege by a primitive horror that is impossible to immediately comprehend.

The lost turned into supernatural creatures that traverse Seoul to end their lives before the horrified eyes of passersby.

It should be noted that the premise of the program raises the fact of fear mixed with the survival instinct.

In addition, it is based on the possibility of sustaining the inexplicable from the perception of what is wrong with people.

Heading to Hell then reaches a colossal scale, a tragedy with supernatural overtones that encompasses the world with nightmarish rapidity.

On the other hand, in its six chapters, Rumbo al Infierno bases its effectiveness on building an apocalyptic scenario that happens progressively.

As events of a violent, brutal, and inexplicable nature cut through unsuspecting Seoul, the characters face their own disbelief and questions.

This is how the South Korean city, with its ultra-modern and radiant air, is the unlikely setting for an almost mythological circumstance.

With hundreds of thousands of mobile phones recording events and gory scenes going viral, it is also a cultural fact.

So if you want to see something new during this weekend, without a doubt it is the best option to entertain you.