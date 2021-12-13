Netflix shares your WhatsApp Receive stickers and songs!

Recently, the famous platform Netflix has shared with its subscribers their WhatsApp number to be able to pass you stickers and songs that are within their movies or series.

That’s right, Netflix opened your account WhatsApp where you can tell him to pass you stickers of your favorite series.

There is no doubt that Netflix was serious about being the uncle of its users, because without anyone expecting it, he shared his number so you can send him a message on WhatsApp and he will pass you stickers and songs.

If you save the number 55 4466 5639 in your contacts and greet them on WhatsApp, you will activate a Netflix bot that will give you options according to what you are looking for.

It may interest you: With a crown, Ariadne Díaz dethrones Aleida Núñez in a little blue dress

It should be noted that at the moment, the number can only give you stickers inspired by their exclusive series and also recommend exclusive songs as part of their Oi Nomás initiative such as the corrido inspired by La Casa de Papel.

As expected, as soon as Netflix published the “unknown” number, a huge number of users came to send him a message and caused the service to crash.

This is how the company intervened to explain the nature of this new “experience” and restart it.

However, if you were in doubt, the Netflix number is already working without problems.

On the other hand, reading the “terms and conditions” of this Netflix experience, we inform you that you have nothing to worry about.

There is no trick when sending messages, except the usual one, the company will save information about your IP address, the device you use, information about your network and each of the choices you make during “the experience.”

However, all this data will only serve to improve the messaging system in the future.

The truth is, that Netflix has an official phone number where you can send it a text opens the door to interesting possibilities, such as the option of recommending a random series or displaying information about a movie that you are looking for.

It is extremely important to remember that the number 55 4466 5639 is only a bot, so you better not expect any natural response and it will be a waste of time to send memes, because it is not like an ordinary person, however, if it is a great way to hang out for a moment and find out what’s new on the platform.