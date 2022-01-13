Netflix will soon offer what is billed as an unprecedented look at the PGA Tour with a new documentary series. It is being profiled after the successful series on Formula 1, “Drive to Survive”.

The PGA Tour series has yet to be named, and both Netflix and the US circuit declined to comment on its official release date. The first episodes will likely premiere in early 2023, according to Golf.com.

The docuseries will be produced by Netflix in conjunction with Vox Media Studios and the producers of Drive to Survive, Box to Box Films. Filming is underway and will continue through the 2022 season.

“We are delighted to bring together leading organizations and golfers for this pioneering partnership of its kind and an unprecedented window to life on tour,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted series and documentaries, in a statement. “Our members will love meeting the players and personalities, as well as the iconic sights of the circuit. Even the most devoted golfers have never seen the sport in this way,” he added.

For the first time ever, the PGA Tour and the governing bodies that run major men’s events – the Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA and R & A – will provide a glimpse into the sport’s major tournaments. This includes the Augusta (Georgia) Masters, The Players Championship and the end-of-season FedEx Cup.

The behind-the-scenes access, as well as the training sessions, the trips and the emotions will be shown from the point of view of the main stars of the circuit.

Among the players participating will be Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Bubba Watson.

“This partnership with Netflix offers the PGA Tour and the Big Four tournaments the opportunity to reach a whole new and diverse audience,” Rick Anderson, PGA Tour media director, said in a statement. “This documentary will give fans an authentic look at the real life of our players, and what it means to win – and lose – during a season on the PGA Tour.”

The roots of the docuseries, according to Golf.com, date back to 2019, when Fowler spoke of the benefits of such a program and volunteered as a participant. Several other golfers, including Thomas, Finau, and Champ, soon followed Fowler’s lead.

At the moment without Tiger

Among the big stars who are not yet affiliated with the program are Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, but the producers have not given up on them appearing in the future.

It appears that the PGA Tour will not have editorial control over the series, which could cause issues over protecting the clean image of its players. The production team will have full rights to film at tour events, and players will have the option of wearing microphones.