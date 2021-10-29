Netflix will give away 10-year subscriptions for its anniversary | Pixabay

The platform of Netflix streaming celebrates a decade in the market in Latin America and to celebrate it launched a dynamic on his social networks, so he managed to surprise his subscribers who are more than interested in it.

That’s right, 10 years ago it launched its streaming in Latin America although it seems that it was much longer.

It should be noted that at the beginning the catalog mostly offered licensed content from various production companies, however, its true bet was revealed over the years with productions of series, films and documentaries that were one hundred percent original.

This is how to celebrate its first decade, the streaming giant was happy and launched this Thursday a dynamic on social networks to raffle 10 years of free Netflix service to those users who meet the specifications of the contest.

Guess who’s having a birthday? Chi. Us. Thanks to all the LATAM fans who saw us (and let us see us) during these 10 years. For that and many other things #SomosFans from all of you. “

The dynamic is made up of several challenges that Netflix will be launching randomly and this anniversary activity will be in effect this October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

During the day established by the Netflix company, 10 prizes consisting of 10 years of free streaming service will be raffled.

It should be noted that the contest is open to the public, that is, not only the current subscribers of the platform will be able to enter the challenges, but also those who do not have contracted the service.

In order to win this contest, participants must be the first to answer the questions or challenges; There will only be 10 winners in total (one for each challenge), so the competition will be quite close.

It is important to mention that Netflix’s challenge questions will be focused on its original series and movies content.

The anniversary rally also has its rules and restrictions, among which are:

Be of origin, nationalized or have legal residence in the countries where the dynamics will be in force. Be at least 18 years old and have full legal capacity at the time of registering for 10 YEARS OF NETFLIX. Show valid official identification issued in your favor by the competent authorities.

You still have time to participate in the draw for the free Netflix subscription for 10 years, so you must be very attentive to their Instagram and Twitter accounts to participate.

Last but not least, the winners will be announced on Friday 29th through their social networks.