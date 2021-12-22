Netflix: Trick to access your hidden catalog

Apparently the famous platform streaming Netflix hides movie and series titles that can be accessed by following two simple steps and we will reveal them to you today below.

As you can see, Netflix has a wide Catalogue of movies and series, although in the beginning there are almost always the same titles, there are many more than the hidden platform and you can access them with a few simple clicks.

The above occurs, since the platform uses an algorithm that recommends titles appropriate to the user’s profile so that it does not have children’s films together with criminal series and fishing documentaries at the beginning, when it is interested in action films.

In this way, the streaming service ends up hiding a large part of its library, since it considers that those movies or series are not of interest to the client.

However, this does not mean that they are restricted, so this “hidden catalog” can still be accessed.

As mentioned, they are located within Netflix, so it only takes a few clicks to see the entire library.

Hopefully the algorithm will be found wrong and there will be things the user will find to their liking.

And well, to do so, you must first access the Netflix account from a web browser, since the option is not available in the application for cell phones and tablets or for televisions.

In the search engine you must write “Netflix Category Lookup” or enter this link: https://netflix-category-lookup.netlify.app/

Once inside you will see that all the categories of the library appear

From there, everything that follows depends on the user’s ability to navigate and have patience reviewing the wide variety of options (21), among which the following stand out:

Cult Movies Bollywood Movies ForeignMovies Faith and Spirituality Indepent Movies Music Westerns

It is worth mentioning that the categories and the site appear in English, however, when one is selected, another tab automatically opens with the options available in Spanish.

Although it is an option that has nothing new, it can serve those who are tired of Netflix always recommending the same thing, even choosing the random option.

In addition, although it can only be accessed from the browser, the movies of interest can be saved by adding them to the list and thus being able to watch them later on television.