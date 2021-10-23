Netflix’s squid game could have a Mexican version | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the famous Netflix series The Squid Game could have a version mexicanWell, apparently the original was not enough for them and without a doubt this news already has many people intrigued.

If you are a fan of the new Serie From “The Squid Game” this proposal may undoubtedly interest you a lot.

Recently Simón Levy, former undersecretary of Tourism Planning and Policy, opened a call together with the influencer Diego Ruzzarin and the brothers Fernando and Billy Rovzar, from the Lemon Studios studio, for their fans to send script proposals, in order to produce the Mexican version of “The Squid Game”.

After the success that the premiere of “The Squid Game” meant for Netflix, both Simón Levy and Billy Rovzar, assured this past Wednesday that their intention is to shake up society with a product that makes people think, but that for course also entertain.

It was through a video on his social networks that the businessman pointed out that the alliance, in addition to developing and producing the version of “Mexican squid juice,” will also work on a platform that will give a lot to talk about.

Thus, without giving the date on which the call will close, Rovzar indicated that the reception of ideas and scripts will be done by email from Lemon Films: contents@lemonfilms.com.

Meanwhile, Diego Ruzzarin, who creates content of a philosophical nature on YouTube and Instagram, said that he is extremely excited by the announcement and explained that the piece of content they are looking for is one that explores human behavior under pressure from the debt, inequality and lack of opportunities.

We seek a portrait of the intimacy and suffering of our invisible reality, “he added.

It should be noted that the production house Lemon Films has worked hand in hand with Netflix previously, since, like “El game del calamar”, the series “Monarca” and “Control Z”, produced by the Mexican studio, are exclusive to the streaming platform.

As you may remember, this Netflix series became so successful that, since its premiere in mid-September, it became one of the most viewed in Netflix’s Top 10.

In fact, just a few days ago, the platform confirmed that “The Squid Game” became the most successful premiere of its service of all time with more than 100 million views per household.