Netflix's "The Squid Game" is accused of plagiarism

They recently announced that the famous and controversial series “The Squid Game” on the platform of Netflix has been accused of plagiarism, and even the creator himself has responded to these accusations that were made.

Despite the accusations, Dong-hyuk denies that there copied the idea of ​​Akeji Fujimura and his production “As the Gods Will”

There is no doubt that when a production becomes successful it is normal for there to be certain criticisms of it, and the controversial Netflix series “The Squid Game” was no exception, since many people accuse its creator Dong-hyuk of plagiarizing ideas of “As the Gods Will” (2014) for his series.

As expected, before this, Dong-hyuk defended himself and said that he began planning “The Squid Game” since 2008 and wrote the script in 2009, so the similarities that Internet users point out are “mere coincidences, ”he said.

Nobody has copied anyone, “he added. “I don’t want to claim ownership of the story, but I do have to say it, I’ll say I did it before.”

However, Dong-hyuk acknowledged that there is a resemblance between “The Squid Game” and “As the Gods Will” by Akeji Fujimura, during the first game; however, there is no other similarity from there.

It should be noted that this is not the first controversy faced by “The Squid Game”, since since its premiere on Netflix in mid-September, the series has received complaints from a user who asked to withdraw the phone number that appears in production as it has received multiple annoyances.

On the other hand, it is expected that “The Squid Game” could become Netflix’s most successful series, as it is content in a language other than English to position itself as the most viewed.

According to the portal Cnet.com, if Ted Sarandos used the usual metric for these statements about the popularity of the show, which consists of counting how many people watch a title for at least two minutes in the first 28 days of the premiere.

This is how “The Squid Game” would surpass “Bridgerton” as the most popular series and “Lupine” as the most watched in a language other than English.

According to the director and screenwriter of “The Squid Game,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, he is not planning the process of a Netflix sequel at the moment, as the production was a long and stressful process, as revealed to Variety.

I’m not very good at teamwork ”. Hwang said to the specialized medium.

Therefore, at least for the next few months we will not see a sequel to “The Squid Game” on Netflix.

However, this does not mean that the continuation of the project is not already being considered as Hwang believes that if there were a sequel, he would not do it alone.