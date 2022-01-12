Phil Jackson said long ago that the playoffs were decided with a very large percentage of talent and some luck. The first is the Nets, who at no time have encountered, since the beginning of this star-studded project, with the second. But the excuses run out, time passes and New Yorkers do not seem to convince anyone that they are going a path that leads to the ring. Of course, they are still candidates, legitimate candidates, due to the enormous amount of quality that is in their ranks. And because they have Kevin Durant, a historical player, absolutely generational, who is able to levitate on a basketball court and to become a celestial being, at the same time as differential, to be able to flip a tie and even win a ring.

At the moment, no one talks about rings when the conversation revolves around the Nets. Or if. But not in the way that everyone assumed a few months ago, when Joseph Tsai considered that Durant and Harden were enough. and he bowed to the progressive discourse in favor of vaccination to dismiss Kyrie from his plans. It hasn’t been long for incoherence to take hold of the mogul in particular and the NBA in general. Regarding the competition, for leaving the narrative and the usual discourse and showing that the lucrative Christmas day is worth more than the health of the players. With Tsai, things are worse: “The objective has always been to win,” he said to justify the return of an Irving that he denied not long before.. In the end, the point guard wins the game, is not vaccinated and returns only for away games, since in New York, as in Los Angeles, you cannot participate in sports competitions without the complete vaccination schedule.

Within the contradictions, the Nets add victories. But they do it drop-wise, out of inertia rather than out of merit, out of talent and not out of play. And with a superlative Durant: 29.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the forward, total multifunction and extraordinary off-road. The situation is forcing him to multiply and have statistics that rounds up with almost 52% in field goals, 36% in triples and 89.2% in free throws. And he has played 34 games, only one less than last year, when he went to 45% in shots of 3 and did not have continuity until the playoffs, where he showed that the Achilles heel had only been, for him, a bump in the path. Mind you, Durant plays 37.4 minutes a night and is being overused at the age of 33. From December 10 to December 16, he averaged 37.5 points with spectacular shooting percentages (50/40/94), including a 41-minute game against the Pistons and another with overtime (more than 48), against Toronto. It was a four-game streak in which he went to 41.8 minutes a night. And the Nets added four clear victories. But at what cost?

From Nash to Harden to Kyrie

Since Kyrie and Durant landed in Brooklyn and ended the good work of Kenny Atkinson backstage (the point guard played 15 games that year and the forward none), the search for a coach who would bend to their wishes and let them do it comfortably was the great objective. Jacque Vaughn liked the stars, but was relegated to the position of assistant while Steve Nash rose to the top, a true neophyte in the world of the benches but with an impeccable career as a player, one that only lacked the ring. With Mike D’Antoni and Vaughn himself as assistants, Nash had his backs protected and the absence of a plan, coupled with injuries in the playoffs, in which he dedicated himself to not making any changes, justified him in his rookie year. However, the team is still adrift and their involvement in the team’s tactic seems non-existent.. In defense, nothing at all; in attack, individual talent. In other words: problems.

Harden’s level is being more than questionable (22.2 + 8.1 + 9.7 on average), with shooting problems (below 42% in field goals, the second worst figure of his career), physical problems and a lot of fatigue at the end of matches. Kyrie, a historically good player, can only play games on the road, making it difficult to frame him in the tactical system and, in a playoff series, forcing the team to readjust two nights apart as Durant and Harden go through dealing. his throws with a third star to take on too much and make the game more predictable. And all this with LaMarcus Aldrige injured along with James Harden and a longer-term loss, that of a Joe Harris who must return with the fine wrist (he averaged 47.5% in triples, leading the League, last year) after playing only 14 games, to unblock certain aspects of the Nets offense.

In the rest of the squad, Blake Griffin is not being the one from last year, there is no pure center (it better not exist for DeAndre Jordan, another from last year, to be around) and Patty Mills leads, with more than 40% in triples a quartermaster that is being fickle and who is dedicated to accompanying Durant, which personifies the 25 victories that a team has (by 14 defeats) that, despite everything, is second in the Eastern Conference and, we insist, is a candidate for the title due to the extraordinary talent in its ranks. Of course, some kind of protagonism of Bruce Brown, little continuity of a Claxton whose playing time is impaired by the presence of Aldrige (and, to a lesser extent, Griffin) and people like Bembry, Cam Thomas or Jevon Carter come and go, while Paul Millsap weighs the years (36) more than the search for a ring that he has never won.

Reaction time

For the Nets there is fantastic news that allows them to see the glass half full: with all this, Harden playing injured, without Kyrie, a string of tremendous physical annoyances and without changes, they were a few inches and four points from overcoming a playoff who would have supposed, who knows, the ring. Only with Kevin Durant, who added a grueling 53 minutes (out of 53 possible, for 48 points) that night, came very close to beating the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern semifinals. So yes, the Nets are candidates despite poor defense, changes of opinion, injuries, the coronavirus or the management of a Nash who gives the feeling of doing nothing and will be in charge of the project until he does. Irving, Durant and company decide. So it was with Atkinson and It’s been like that ever since LeBron headed to Florida with the ill-fated The Decision., a terrible image management that Jim Gray, from ESPN, could not contain and that turned public opinion against LeBron (today it is no longer like that), as the era of the empowered player began.

And not all the news is bad: Durant is a legitimate candidate for MVP and top scorer so far this year, the Nets are the eighth best attack in the League, tenths with the most rebounds (fourth in defensive rebounds), sixth in assists, seventh in blocks, fourth in percentage of field goals and first in percentage of free throws. They are also a good team in transition and have a fast game (sixth pace, rhythm of the game, in the League), as well as a positive net rating, the tenth best in the NBA. The bad news is the losses to the teams above: two to Giannis’s Bucks, as many to Chicago, one to the Warriors, one to the Suns, one to the Grizzlies and one to the Heat. They have not beaten any of these teams this course. Tough rivals, to take into account for the championship, aspirants to a greater or lesser extent and who have had a certain constancy and consistency in a season in which almost everyone is bad.

So are the Nets, who find it increasingly difficult to see the glass as half full, but they have reason to be confident. Because Bucks, Bulls or any other team is going to have to win seven games against indestructible talents (last year they already suffered to do it), They have stars with ample experience in both victory and defeat, generational players, a weakened quartermaster if juice is not taken from it, but some quality trait also in the deepest parts of the bench. And yes, it is difficult to suddenly change the chip and defend yourself. But the Nets are much more than that: a team full of doubts, which generates uncertainty and monopolizes the spotlight in a large market that also has the history of the season (Kyrie and his things). A team that has James Harden and Kyrie irving. And, above all, a team that has Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion who does not wait for anyone or wait for him, a guy who arrived on time to greatness and the rings. A legendary player who almost won a tachycardic series on his own, as well as titanic, last year against the Bucks. A man committed to history. And with him, anything is possible. It has already shown.