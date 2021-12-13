12/13/2021 at 20:27 CET

Joel xaubet

Kyrie irving has not played an official NBA game since the 2020-2021 season playoffs where the Brooklyn nets fell before Bucks in seven agonizing games that took the champion to the limit. So far this season, the American point guard has not set foot on the New York pitch. Now, two months after the start of the season, the Nets are beginning to be optimistic about their player.

It is not known what will be the formula for Irving to play with the Nets

Irving has made public his opposition to the vaccination on multiple occasions against covid-19, but as reported by Sams Charania, it is not yet clear if the return of the base will be thanks to a change your mind and decide to get vaccinated or for a reduction in restrictions in New York. It could even be that the franchise was decided by letting Kyrie participate in away games. Whatever the formula, it seems that the Nets are full of optimism.

Also, it seems that the relationship between Irving and Durant is getting better and better, both players already got along well before getting together in the Big Apple, but as the months went by, the two stars have tightened their ties even more and reinforced his good harmony, something that will be noticed on the court.

For now, Neither New York nor Kyrie Irving seem to have any intention of changing their minds, so the option that adds more and more integers is that the franchise allowing the player to train at their facilities and play away games in states that allow access to players without vaccination. Although, as already said, think about the transfer, it is not something crazy at this point.