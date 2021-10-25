10/25/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer signed his 300th Bundesliga win against Hoffenheim. Julian Nagelsmann’s team swept (4-0) that of Sebastian Hoeneß and remains at the top of the table with 22 points, one more than Borussia Dortmund, its main rival for the title. The goals of Gnabry, Lewandowski, Choupo-Moting and Coman confirmed all three points at the Allianz Arena.

The German, who is one of Bayern’s most historic players, has reached its 300th anniversary in just 447 official Bundesliga matches and the countdown has already begun to hunt down the player who has achieved the most victories in the competition: former Karlsruher and Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Khan celebrated a total of 310 victories during his sporting career between 1987 and 2008.

300 – Manuel Neuer won his 300th Bundesliga game (in his 447th game). Only Oliver Kahn has more wins in Bundesliga history (310). Winner. #FCBTSG pic.twitter.com/hcEQhKSGWq – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 23, 2021

The former Schalke 04 player continues to build on his legend in the German championship at 35 years old. With a total of 291 games under his belt, the German is the 12th most capped player in the history of the Bavarian team and is getting closer and closer to entering the top 10, currently in the possession of Bastian Schweinsteiger (342 games).. The podium is completed by Sepp Maier (473), Oliver Khan (429) and Thomas Müller (392).

Bayern, with the direct put towards the title

The Bavarians signed their third consecutive victory after the second national team break, all of them settled with goals: 1-5 vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 0-4 vs. Benfica and 4-0 vs- Hoffenheim. After losing surprisingly to Eintracht Frankfurt and putting an end to their unbeaten record, the German team once again shows its authority and confirms its favoritism to the title.

Those of Julian Nagelsmann, in fact, are also one of the great candidates for the Champions League: With three goals in the first three days of the group stage, Bayern are now with nine points out of nine possible, 12 goals in favor and none against. Together with Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG, the Teutons are one of the most powerful teams in Europe at the moment.