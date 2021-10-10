10/10/2021 at 7:51 PM CEST

Manuel Neuer is recovered and available to the coach Hansi flick facing the game tonight before North macedonia, a novelty that could return Marc-André ter Stegen to the ‘Mannschaft’ bench. “Manuel Neuer has completed all the training and I am sure he will be available & rdquor ;, confirmed the coach yesterday in the press room.

The Barcelona goalkeeper was a surprise starter in Friday’s victory against Romania (2-1) due to last-minute annoyances that Neuer felt in the adductor. It remains to be seen if the recovery of the veteran goalkeeper of the Bayern will automatically return your undisputed position under the sticks or if Flick they will prefer to give you rest to minimize risks.

In any case, Germany has the opportunity to ensure mathematically access to the Qatar World Cup 2022. After coming back before Romania with more suffering than expected, the leader of Group J faces North macedonia, second classified at six points and tied with Armenia. Therefore, if the ‘Mannschaft‘wins and the team Joaquin Caparrós does not do the same, Germany certify the direct ticket to world with two days to go.

Flick he doesn’t want any more scares. The coach praised a rival “who has not lost with Milewski As a coach, he knows how to play and has in The more a differential footballer & rdquor ;. “We want to take the next important step towards the World Cup in Qatar and qualify as soon as possible”, settled the German coach.

Probable lineups

North macedonia: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Ristevski, Alioski; Elmas, Kostadinov, Spirovski, Churlinov; M. Ristovski, Trajkovski.

Germany: Neuer; Hofmann, Süle, Rüdiger, Kehrer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Havertz.