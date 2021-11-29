11/29/2021 at 08:00 CET

Researchers at the University of California at Irvine (UCI) have detected signs of neutrinos produced by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN in Switzerland, which may open the door to knowledge of dark matter and other secrets of the universe.

They observed six neutrino interactions during an experiment at the FASER particle detector, installed at the Large Hadron Collider in 2019.

These are the first observations of these elusive particles generated in a collider, although the experiment does not end there: the researchers hope to detect thousands of neutrino interactions over the next three years, the UCI said in a statement.

Neutrinos are mysterious quantum particles: they have mass, but very small and difficult to measure. They are abundant particles in the universe and continually “bombard” the Earth.

Cosmic neutrinos

Cosmic neutrinosThe most important source of neutrinos that reach Earth is the Sun. They also come from astrophysical phenomena such as supernovae, or generated by cosmic background radiation.

Even a small percentage of neutrinos are produced by different reactions in the Earth’s atmosphere.

However, their characteristics make their detection difficult, since neutrinos they only interact under the weak interaction. Furthermore, more than 70 years after its discovery, we still do not know its basic properties.

The detection of neutrinos in a collider opens a completely new field, that of neutrino physics in colliders, explains Jonathan Feng, one of the architects of the discovery, to Forbes magazine.

Full control

Full controlThis new field of knowledge is based on something unusual: for the first time, scientists have complete control of how these elusive cosmic particles are produced and detected.

That ability will allow them to detect anomalies in their behavior that may be related to unknown laws of nature, the researchers note.

This possibility escapes in the study of the neutrinos that arise in cosmic nuclear processes, in which it is very difficult to observe whether behavioral anomalies revealing a new physics are taking place.

This is one of the main consequences of the new discovery. But there is more.

Neutrinos are surprising because the mass they contain is not contemplated in the Standard Model that describes the subatomic world.

Door to the New Physics?

Door to the New Physics?Its mass is a million times smaller than that of the next heaviest particle (the electron) and scientists think that the great disparity between the mass of neutrinos and that of other elementary particles is a clear clue to the new physics, Forbes notes.

Scientists also think that there is an implicit relationship between neutrinos and dark matter particles, because both are based on the weak interaction.

For this reason, any experiment to detect neutrinos and observe their behavior closely represents a giant step to penetrate the mysteries of dark matter, according to the researchers.

Dark matter makes up 80% of the matter in the universe and we know that it is not dark energy, baryonic matter (ordinary matter) or neutrinos, although these mysterious particles can reveal much of their secrets.

Neutrinos in high resolution

Neutrinos in high resolutionAbove all, because of the technological advances brought by the FASER particle detector, which will use incredibly high resolution three-dimensional images (micron scale) of the neutrino interactions produced by the LHC.

Starting next year, the detector will grow considerably in size and will be able to detect up to 10,000 higher-energy neutrinos ever produced by human experiments.

This technological feat will allow scientists to study their properties like never before and, perhaps, reveal part of the mysteries that still surround these particles.

These elementary particles, which travel at speeds close to that of light, hide among their mysteries some of the aspects that could help scientists to better understand the functioning of the universe and its origin, as well as allow them to deepen their knowledge of matter dark.

Reference

ReferenceFirst neutrino interaction candidates at the LHC. Henso Abreu et al. (FASER Collaboration). Phys. Rev. D 104, L091101; 24 November 2021. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.104.L091101

Top photo: piqsels.