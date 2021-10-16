10/16/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

.

The Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was ratified in the first place of the 56th RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally de España on the second day, this Saturday, while the Welshman Elfyn Evans, second, increased his income over the Frenchman Sébastien Ogier, third, in his particular fight for the title of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

After dominating the first day of Rally de España, the eleventh and penultimate rounds of the WRC, Neuville reaffirmed his superiority and prevailed in six of the seven stages this Saturday, tying with Ogier in one of them (SS11).

The advantage of the Belgian driver, the current champion of the event, over Evans grew from 0.7 seconds on Friday to 16.4 seconds on Saturday. With Ogier, third, the distance went from 19.4 to 38.7.

The gap between Evans and Ogier, both Toyota drivers, increased from 18.7 seconds to 22.3. If the event ended like this, the Welshman would prevent Ogier from lifting his eighth wRC title on the asphalt of Salou (Tarragona). The resolution of the title would be postponed until the last test, which will be held in Italy (Monza) in mid-November.

To win the world championship in Salou, Ogier, 190 points in the general, must achieve seven points more than Evans (166), who is the only driver who can dispute the title: Neuville, third, and the young Finnish Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota ), fourth, they can no longer reach him.

In addition, the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC of the Spanish Dani Sordo, fourth on the first day, closed the gap with Ogier and was just 1.2 seconds behind third. Nil Solans (Hyundai), 2017 WRC3 and Junior World Champion and a rookie in the premier class, won a place overall in the rally, going from ninth to eighth.

The 56th Rally of Spain will lower the curtain this Sunday at noon, after the last four stages have been disputed.