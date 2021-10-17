10/17/2021 at 2:13 PM CEST

Thierry Neuville He has not given respite to his rivals and has climbed to the top of the podium of the RACC Catalunya – Rally de España. The Belgian has sealed like this his second victory of the season in the World Rally Championship after winning in Ypres. Behind, Elfyns Evans signed the second step of the podium and a very motivated, Dani sordo, the third place in the home rally after signing, one more year, with Hyundai. The 2022 season will be his last in the top flight.

The RACC Catalunya Rally – Rally de España returned, this weekend, in its 56th edition to Salou. One of the most special and most anticipated rallies on the World Rally Championship (WRC) Calendar after, moreover, a year off. Magic had its place again, this time with a total of 17 special stages and also, with some changes: the appointment, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in the World Cup, left its mixed format, with stretches of dirt and asphalt, to focus on the tar. Something that was more reminiscent of a circuit competition but that did not take away, at all, emotion.

The action started on Thursday with the ‘shakedown’ and the start ceremony, but the highlight of the weekend took place between Friday and Sunday. The first bars of the World Cup event marked them Elfyns evans but a Thierry Neuville He came from behind very determined with the aim of hunting him down. And he hunted him down. The Hyundai driver battled handling problems (understeer) during the opening stages and, following set-up changes in service, clinched the lead with a 0.7 second lead over Evans.

However, from behind, two names resounded loudly: Sebastien ogier sought to sign his eighth World Cup title and get closer to Sebastien loeb (nine times world champion) while, for his part, Dani sordo, the local ‘hero’, got on the Hyundai i20 with the aim of getting on the podium and winning. The Frenchman closed the first day of competition in third position and the Cantabrian placed fourth. In addition, Nil solans, in his WRC debut, he finished the day in ninth place.

Looking ahead to the second day, Neuville reaffirmed its superiority and prevailed in six of the seven stages, tying with Ogier in one of them (TC11). The Frenchman finished third, Evans remained in second place and Deaf, in the fourth but, with a lot of motivation to scratch and get on the podium. As to Solans, the Catalan climbed to the eighth square.

Right at this point, Dani sordo he hit the ax, stormed the podium, and went to Ogier on the last day of Rally of Catalonia. The Cantabrian started by setting very good times during the first passes through the Santa Marina and Riudecanyes sections and placed third with two stages remaining. He kept driving and the rally favorite finally closed the third step of the podium in a very special date for him. Neuville went to the top, Evans to the second position while Ogier stayed off the podium although, yes, the leadership of the Championship is still in his hand. For his part, Solans sealed the eighth place.

🥂 Cava Time by @freixenet 😏 📸 @Motor_Esport #RallyRACC #WRC pic.twitter.com/s3B9lEi870 – RallyRACC (@RallyRACC) October 17, 2021

General classification (final)

1. T. NEUVILLE-M. WYDAEGHE (Hyundai) 2: 34: 11.8

2. E. EVANS-S. MARTIN (Toyota) +24.1

3. D. DEAF-C. RACE (Hyundai) +35.3

4. S. OGIER-J. INGRASSIA (Toyota) +42.1

5. K. ROVANPERÄ-J. HALTTUNEN (Toyota) +1: 31.8

6. G. GREENSMITH-C. PATTERSON (Ford) +4: 17.3

7. O. SOLBERG-C. DREW (Hyundai) +4: 26.7

8. N. SOLANS-M. MARTI (Hyundai) +4: 34.9

9. E. CAMILLI-M. VILMOT (Citroën) +9: 49.4

10. N. GRYAZIN-K. ALEKSANDROV (Sköda) +10: 05.9