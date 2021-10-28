Surely you leave your iPhone to other people on many occasions to see a photo or video. If you don’t want them to be able to browse the entire gallery, try the triple tap trick every time.

Leaving the mobile phone with other people for a few moments has become a very common gesture. We do it constantly to show a photo or video, a post on social media, a route in the maps app, and any other information or content.

Viewing the photos or videos in your gallery is especially sensitive, since you run the risk that the person you are leaving the device to may see other content in your gallery (unintentionally or intentionally).

If you have an iPhone with iOS 15 or later, to avoid this problem you have at your disposal the triple tap trick, a very simple action that will allow you to safeguard your privacy with the push of a button.

Katarina Mogus, a tiktoker specialized in content about Apple products, explains how to put this trick into practice in the following video:

The trick with the triple tap is to activate and configure the iOS Guided Access feature. In this way, the person to whom you leave your iPhone will not be able to leave the Photos application and will not be able to move between the contents of the gallery.

To put this trick into practice, go to Settings> Accessibility> Guided Access and check the box Guided access. Then tap on Code settings to define your code if it is the first time you use this function or activate Face ID.

Once this is done, go to the photo you want to show to others and press the iPhone power button three times in a row, which is located on the right side. A message will appear on the screen indicating that Guided Access has been activated.

Then, press the power button three times, enter your code and touch the Options section, which will appear in the lower left corner of the screen. Here, leave only the Motion and keyboard boxes active, and uncheck Touch. Click on Ok when done and then on Resume, located in the upper right corner.

As you can see, now it is only possible to see the photograph shown and you cannot browse the gallery. To exit the guided access you just have to press the power button three times, put your code or your face and touch on the Finish option.

Guided access restrictions are also very useful if you want to leave your iPhone or iPad to your children, as it prevents them from exiting the application you are using and causing damage to the device.