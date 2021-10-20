The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again broken an all-time high amid yesterday’s launch of the first Bitcoin ETF by the United States. Where are you going now? That is the question we all ask ourselves right now.

There is no ceiling for the price of Bitcoin

6 months ago, Bitcoin surprised us by establishing what at that time was its new historical maximum (or ATH, which refers to All Time High) of USD 64,800. And today, October 20, 2021, Bitcoin shows us once again that it has no limits.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin stands at almost $ 66,700, following a 6.58% increase over the last 24 hours. That is, this translates to a 5.87% increase from your previous ATH.

However, let’s remember that about 3 months ago, the price of Bitcoin bottomed out at $ 29,000.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new ATH. CoinMarketCap source.

What is driving the price of BTC?

At this time the theory driving the crypto market is that the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a Bitcoin futures ETF for the first time has been the boost that the price of BTC needed for the new ATH.

It is worth remembering that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle that tracks the price of the leading crypto. Also, this is traded in the same way as a stock.

However, this ETF is particularly different in that it does not track the price of the leading crypto, but rather tracks where investors think the price will go.

Thus, yesterday stood out as the first day of trading the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and closed the day up 2.59% at USD 41.94. While, during today, the ETF has seen an increase of 3.76% to USD 43.57 at this time according to Yahoo Finance.

According to CNBC, Will Hershey, CEO of Roundhill Investments, assured that the trading volumes during the first day have been exceptional. «BITO has negotiated more than $ 700 million nominal. That puts its first day well ahead of retail ETF favorites like BUZZ and ARKX compared to their respective launch days earlier this year, “he explained to CNBC.

While, according to ., James Quinn, managing partner of Q9 Capital, assured that the launch of this new investment product will be “significant” for Bitcoin.

And now that?

This is usually one of the most frequent questions that the crypto community asks. Especially when Bitcoin makes these kinds of moves, both up and down.

According to Jesse Proudman, CEO of Makara, everything will depend on whether the price of the crypto leader manages to establish a support above $ 65,000, as he explained to CNBC.

“If we achieve this support, the classic fourth quarter crypto rallies could push Bitcoin towards some of the highest price predictions … However, if the selling pressure takes over, our next stage could take a while to materialize.” assured.

In general, crypto analysts are targeting a Bitcoin price above $ 80,000 by the end of 2021.

In fact, amid the excitement of the new Bitcoin ETF, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors have predicted that BTC could rise to $ 168,000 by the end of 2021 if demand meets expectations.

While PlanB, the renowned crypto analyst, aims above USD 135,000 for December of this year, this being its worst scenario. And, as we can see in the following Tweet, this scenario has been quite successful in its predictions.

Bitcoin is below $ 34K, triggered by Elon Musk’s energy FUD and China’s mining crack down. There is also a more fundamental reason that we see weakness in June, and possibly July. My worst case scenario for 2021 (price / on-chain based): Aug> 47K, Sep> 43K, Oct> 63K, Nov> 98K, Dec> 135K pic.twitter.com/hDONOVgxH1 – PlanB (@ 100trillionUSD) June 20, 2021

Nonetheless, BTC is known for its volatility and anything could happen. Ready for the next bull run or not? Leave us your comments.

