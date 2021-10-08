In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The latest media player from Amazon is faster and becomes one of the best streaming players you can buy today.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max player has already been put on sale, the latest version of one of Amazon’s products that are most successful because they turn an old TV or a bad Smart TV into a better quality one.

Streaming players have become one of those products that rejuvenate any Smart TV thanks to giving them the smart functions they need, such as streaming applications or the ability to send content from mobile to TV.

This new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max it is an improvement on previous generations which takes the best of the Fire TV Stick 4 but now does it much faster.

Do not hesitate. With one of these players you can have an old Smart TV or one of those cheap TV whose platform for applications is very reduced or of poor quality and give it a second life.

You will only need a free HDMI connection and a WiFi network to use it. From there you can enter applications and enjoy endless movies and series.

A new adjusted price: € 64.99

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn’t Amazon’s most expensive player, that title is maintained by Fire TV Cube.

But it is undoubtedly the most expensive stick because it is the one with the best technology that has been introduced in this small device.

But is that for only 64.99 euros you have one of the best streaming players of the moment. In addition, shipping is totally free and if you are a Prime member they will deliver it to you with priority.

40% faster than the previous version

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is much more powerful than the previous model, the 4K-compatible version that Amazon released in 2019.

According to Amazon, its improvement in the processor makes it 40% more powerful than the previous version. This is a very important improvement because it will result in applications opening much faster.

Compatible with WiFi 6

Another of the great improvements of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is that it is finally compatible with the new WiFi 6 networks.

This means that your content will load much faster since the speeds between this device and your router will be much higher.

For practical purposes this is perfect for 4K content because they will take much less time to load and you will not have those content problems that they have to preload before playing.

You will need a new router with WiFi 6 if your operator does not update it. Luckily you have many WiFi 6 routers at a good price that you can buy right now.

Dolby Vision and HDR10 + compatible

The importance of speed and internet connection speed also means that you can load content with better quality faster. And this will be noticeable if you have a 4K compatible TV.

The new Amazon player supports technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +. Standards that make images more vivid and realistic in color. And if you have an OLED or QLED panel TV, it will be much more noticeable.

It also supports Dolby Atmos sound, a technology that takes advantage of immersive audio for those who have connected audio equipment or a compatible sound bar.

A remote with Alexa to find content

The remote control of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is not like the remote of your television. Its big difference is that it has compatibility to control your TV. Specifically, you can turn it on and off, in addition to controlling the volume thanks to the infrared emitter.

But its great feature is a blue Alexa button at the top. Holding it down pYou can talk to Alexa on your TV so that it finds any content in the installed streaming apps.

If you want to see the latest season of La Casa de Papel you just have to press the button and tell Alexa “play La Casa de Papel”. It will know where you are (Netflix) and will start where you left off.

You can also answer your questions by searching the internet, set timers, turn connected devices on and off and much more.

All streaming applications at your disposal

Amazon has its own app store, which are Android applications since their platform is actually heavily modified Android TV.

This gives you access to virtually all streaming platforms available from your store like Prime Video. Also to its big competitors like YouTube, Disney +, Apple TV +, HBO and many others.

It also has local streaming applications, such as Movistar + or Filmin in the case of Spain.

