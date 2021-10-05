A device that feeds on our movement and creates electricity seems like a thing of science fiction, but the University of California has succeeded and could be used to power small machines.

One of the big problems that technology brings is the energy it requires to function. An attempt has been made to solve and the batteries have been improved, but now a step further has been taken.

At the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, in its department of bioengineering, have invented a soft and flexible material that can generate energy. This material has the ability to transform movement into electricity.

It’s all due to the magnetoelastic effect, which measures the energy produced when small magnets constantly come together and separate. This effect is achieved with machines that repeat movements, but can also be made with this polymer used.

Microscopic magnets have been placed in this new material that have generated energy with the magnetoelastic effect. This idea has been presented and subsequently demonstrated in the journal Nature, where the practical consequences of the discovery have also been explained.

According to Jun Chen, study leader and assistant to the UCLA Samueli professor of bioengineering, “It enables people to stretch and move comfortably when the device is pressed against human skin, and because it relies on magnetism rather than electricity, moisture and our own sweat do not compromise its effectiveness. “

To demonstrate this, they created a sheet of neodymium-iron-boron nanomagnets, which they put with a silicone band on a person’s elbow. After a few tests, it was found that 10,000 times more energy was generated than with other comparable technologies.

It is so sensitive and powerful that the heartbeat of a human being could be enough to create electricity. It would have the capacity to power pulse measuring devices, as well as thermometers and other similar devices.

Political situations, mechanical gadgets, social changes … Everything can be analyzed and imagined by science fiction. In this article we show you some inventions that were first described by writers with great imagination.

Their ability to bend and have no problem with attachment to human skin, make it ideal for future research.

No problems with humidity or with the movements of our bodyThis is a very useful invention. Its ability to serve as a power source in wearables such as watches is currently being investigated.