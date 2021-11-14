11/14/2021 at 11:13 CET

If only seven months ago – last April – it was the CN Terrassa player, Víctor Gutiérrez, who reported receiving homophobic insults during a match against CN Sabadell, this time the victim was Alex Arroyo, water polo player at CN Molins de Rei.

“In the third part of the match, player number 12 (Roger brias) of the rival team has repeated to me several times with time stopped, “fag & rdquor ;,“ you are a fag & rdquor ;, “yes yes you & rdquor ;, with the referee a few meters away (a colleague of mine has heard it)”. This is explained by the own Stream in a post on their social networks.

Hello @RFEN_Oficial, in the match corresponding to matchday 5 between @cnmolins and @UEHorta of the first national water polo division I suffered a homophobic attack.

The events occurred this same Saturday, November 13, according to the alleged victim, during the meeting corresponding to the second category of Spanish water polo, the First National, between the CN Molins de Rei and the UE Horta. Alex Arroyo denounces that the rival player, Roger brias, I would have insulted him for his sexual condition during the entire playtime. In addition, all this under the arbitration permissiveness that would be listening to everything a few meters away.

“As an openly bisexual person and fed up with the repeated homophobic aggressions that have happened in sport, as in the case of my colleague Víctor Gutiérrez, I have responded by facing him. At that moment they separate me, they change me and I go to the referee explaining to him what happened. His response has been to shut up and stop protesting “he continued, to conclude by asking that” this does not stop here and that the Federation take action on the matter. If I write this it is because I am already fed up. and we say things out of place, but both the LGTBQI + collective, the feminist and the racialized groups have many deaths due to these types of thinking. I make this publication since not reporting this aggression would go against my principles and my values. And yes, I am a fag, and with pride “, explains the publication of Stream.

The Spanish Swimming Federation has already condemned the events in a statement and would be studying a possible sanction. Something that already happened in April with the case of Victor Gutierrez, since Nemanja Ubovic was sanctioned with four games for his insults to the CN Terrassa player.