The moment has come, and the gala that awards the best of Latin music will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18, and will be able to be seen live in all countries of the world.

This year, the hosts will be Roselyn Sánchez, Ana Brenda Contreras and Carlos Rivera who will give rise to each of the artists who will step on the stage.

Throughout the night stars like Gloria Estefan, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Rubén Blades and C. Tangana will sing, to name a few; but without a doubt, one of the biggest surprises of the night will be the performance of Christina Aguilera.

And it is that after 20 years of absence, the 4th-year-old singer returns with her most recent single “Pa Mis Muchachas”, a song in collaboration with the representatives of the urban genre: Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

But without a doubt, one of the most anticipated presentations for a year is that of the Colombian of the moment, Camilo, since since the announcement of the arrival of their first child in Evaluna Montaner, the couple is in the hearts of all .

It should be noted that for a few years, the Montaner dynasty has been right at the peak of success, as each of its members has led their careers in style.

On the one hand, there is the reggaeton duo, May and Ricky, who come to this great evening by the hand of the Mexican singer Danna Paola to promote their collaboration entitled: “Cachito”.

While on the other side is the romantic couple, who are expected to interpret “Indigo” on the stage of the Latin Gammy 2021.

And it is that at 27 years of age, the interpreter of hits such as “Ropa cara” has become a highly valued interpreter and thousands of his fans demand a collaboration with one of the most beloved bands in Mexico after an Instagram image.

Camilo and Banda el Recodo break the nets

The most representative artists of Latin music have already gathered in the city of Las Vegas for the big night, so Banda el Recodo is already in for their participation.

As part of the preparations for the event, the group ran into Ricardo Montaner’s son-in-law, and what better way to immortalize the moment than with a beautiful postcard that has set the imagination of thousands of fans flying.

It was through the Instagram profile of the “Mother of all bands” where they published an image next to the Colombian singer prior to the famous gala.

“Before our presentation at @latingrammys we met @camilo, it was a pleasure to meet this artist”, was the text that accompanied the image.

The Colombian and the Mexican band have sparked collaboration rumors. Photo: IG / elrecodooficial

As expected, the fans of the artists began to fantasize about a new collaboration between the band and the reggaeton, because it doesn’t even sound very far-fetched, since Camilo has already done it.

And it is that the Colombian already recorded a song with the representative of the ranch genre, Christian Nodal, so many fans hope that a new song will be released soon, but neither party has said anything about it.

