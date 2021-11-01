The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and the american Caleb Plant They were in charge of warming up the atmosphere before their fight on November 6 with a press conference with shoves and blows. Apparently in response to Plant’s comment about Álvarez’s mother, the Mexican superstar hit Plant backward with a two-handed push and Plant responded with a left hook to Álvarez, who dodged and threw an open left to the face. from Plant who hit him in the sunglasses. That final blow caused a cut to the American’s cheek, but not only that, since according to the 29-year-old boxer himself, that made this fight become “something more personal”, as he said in an interview with the CNN.

“If it has become personal? No more personal than any other fight. I have dedicated a lot to the sport and I have sacrificed many things for this sport and everything I want to achieve. And because of that, everyone who stands in my way it’s going to become personal. After the altercation at the press conference, perhaps things got a little more personal. A little. But not much more personal. Any fight is personal for me and I take sport seriously and put a lot into it. So whoever is in front of me must know that it is going to be a problem, “he said. Caleb Plant.

The IBF super middleweight champion was in charge of continuing to warm up the fight by ensuring that he was better than Canelo in many things and that he will prove it by winning on November 6. “There are several things that I do better than Canelo. There is a long list of things that I do better. But if you want to see it or know it, tune in to pay-per-view next November 6 and there I will be able to show you more than I can say.”.

What’s more, Caleb, despite his 21-0 record, does not think it is unfair that fans do not consider him a favorite because of the greater experience of his rival. “I understand why I am not the favorite. He has a lot of experience and has been a professional for many years and I think it is natural that he is considered a favorite or that they think I am the underdog in this situation. So it is no drama. I like not being a favorite. I’ve been underestimated all my life and I’ve been proving people wrong all my life. So I’m in a normal position “.

“I am going to beat him because I am the best fighter. That is why they are going to raise my hand. I know that I have already said it and I know that there are many people who do not believe it, but again, I have made people eat their words all my life. And if you want to see it, check it out for yourself on November 6. Tune in to the channel and see my hand raised. I can’t wait to have all those belts around my waist “, ended Ashland City, (Tennessee, United States).