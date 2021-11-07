11/07/2021 at 22:36 CET

Tens of thousands of people, led by indigenous leaders, demanded this Saturday climate and social justice on the shores of COP26 in Glasgow, on the eve of the UN summit entering its final stretch in search of a pact that prevents temperatures from rising more than 1.5 ºC at the end of century.

“Here we are all marching not only for ourselves: for animals, for the plant world, for everything spiritual. The stars accompany this path today (…). There are no borders, there are no religions, there are no colors. We are all one big family, the human family, “declared Chilean Mapuche Calfín Lafkenche at the start of the march.

Under heavy rain with blows of wind that was shifting during the day, up to 100,000 people, according to the groups that convened the Global Climate Justice Day, a figure not confirmed by the police, participated in the march. The protest started in Kelvingrove Park at 12.00 local time (same now GMT), in the vicinity of the venue where COP26 is being held, and crossed Glasgow to finish in the park of Glasgow Green.

In parallel, climate activism had convened this same Saturday replicas of the protest at 200 points of the world, from Seoul to Rio de Janeiro, passing through Manila, Mexico City, Lisbon, Los Angeles or Nairobi.

Between bagpipes, trumpets and batucadas, but also umbrellas and sanitary masks, the great climate march took place in a festive and family atmosphere with an alter-world aroma and messages against capitalism, the consumption of meat, nuclear energy or in favor of political refugees.

The organizers wanted give prominence to the “native peoples”, as a global symbol of climate activism. “Indigenism is the climate. Indigenous peoples are nature, they are spaces, we protect that everyone breathes. There is no other alternative. We are nature. We are having a little recognition but there is still a long way to go,” he declared. to . Calfín.

Demonstration for the climate in Glasgow. | .

A few meters away, the Brazilian federal deputy of the Socialism and Freedom Party Vivi Reis told . that she joined the march to protest the policy “against the environment” of the president of her country, Jair Bolsonaro and demand that climate action start of “a consultation with the native peoples”. “Dinosaurs probably thought they had time too“,” Enough of excuses “,” We cannot drink money “,” There is no planet B “or” Let’s save our future “are some of the slogans that could be seen in the great social mobilization of COP26 between Scottish, Tibetan or Palestinian flags where the messages transcended environmentalism and claimed from social equity to peace in Sudan.

The march took place a day after some 25,000 young people, with the Swedish activist Greta Thumberg and the Ugandan Vanessa Nakate at the head – also present this Saturday -, walked the streets of the Scottish city that is the headquarters of the Summit of Nations United to demand that political leaders end the “blah, blah, blah” of COP26 and contribute immediate solutions to the climate crisis.

Both mobilizations aim to become a wake up call to promote the negotiations of the COP26, which concludes next Friday without, for now, there being any progress that suggests that the 2015 Paris Agreement will be fulfilled to prevent temperatures from rising more than 2 ºC compared to the levels prior to the Industrial Revolution, with the aim of limiting advance to 1.5 degrees.

According to the latest United Nations report updated with the new commitments of 14 countries, global CO2 emissions are on track to grow by 13.7% by 2030 compared to 2010 instead of falling by 50% as they should if the goal of 1º, 5ºC is to be maintained. This same week, the scientific organization Global Carbon Budget pointed out that carbon dioxide emissions will rebound in 2021 near the levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, after experiencing a decrease of 5.4% in 2020.