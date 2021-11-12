

Digital money is gaining ground.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will start his term in January with his eyes on the boost the Big Apple needs to recover after the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic on the New York City economy and has an ace in the sleeve with cryptocurrencies.

Adams says that it will promote financial education in high school students, so that they learn, in addition to language, natural sciences and traditional mathematics, about the world of digital business of cryptocurrencies, which aim to be the future of money with new local currency “NYCCoin “.

In January, the successor of Bill de Blasio receives a city that was the epicenter of the pandemic and it is his turn to innovate to regain the confidence of investors. That is why we hope it will be successful in its intention to revive the Big Apple as an advanced and innovative city, attractive to the world of the new normal.

New York has been a mecca for creativity with new trends ranging from the rise of the living room to energy and the stock market, and it was about time we entered the world of virtual currency, because we were falling behind in business. which has been a trend in Florida for a while with the “MiamiCoin”.

And it will also be a challenge for capital market regulators in the powerful Wall Street Stock Exchange to prevent it from becoming another speculative bubble that, when bursting, takes the money of New Yorkers seeking greater returns on their greenbacks.

In our countries, governments like El Salvador have already adopted it as their national currency, betting on this technological revolution.

But the education of young people in this magical and untouchable world is vital, especially for Hispanic students in counties of Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn, who could win in the financial market and get a slice of the cake; And if it turns out as advertised, it will be a multi-million dollar business where everything moves through the network.

In this business you only need energy, mathematical calculations and a computer to own a currency that is directly traded, as if it were your fingerprint and very difficult to steal. But you better have a good memory because if you forget your password, you lost your money forever. Well, the “bitcoins”Are decentralized, with no connection to any government or central bank like the Federal Reserve, where they print our dollars.

This virtual good rests in the database called “blockchain”Where any transaction leaves a trace and guarantees your investment. The future has already arrived.

