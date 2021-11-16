Dragon ball remains one of the most popular titles in the world and its fans still believe that the story has many aspects that can be exploited in the future. Although there was a time when the creation of Akira Toriyama remained a great memory and indispensable reference for new anime and manga of the genre, in recent years there has been an attempt to regain interest through new sagas, both on paper and in print. TV. Although fans are still debating whether or not this new stage is at the height of the classic episodes, it cannot be denied that it has worked to keep this famous title current.

An indispensable part to popularize a new installment is to cover all possible markets, and the competitive world of video games is one of the most important. When we talk about stories like Dragon ball, the logical thing is that the games focus on the fights that, after all, are also what attracts the most attention in the animation itself. However, this may not be entirely positive, as there are many fighting games and there is a point where the characters do not matter at all.

The good news is that Dragon ball will try to take a new step in this regard with a video game interesting enough to attract the attention of fans, fans and collectors of both the series and this entertainment medium. On his official Twitter account, Bandai Namco US published the news about the new video game that will be titled Dragon Ball: The Breakers:

Enter the time rift. Will you meet one of the 7 survivors or will you take on the role of the rival? Introducing Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Coming in 2022. Beta test for PC coming soon.

The first look at the game is set in the Cell saga, which for many is the scariest villain in the original series, and whose introduction is a tribute to great horror movies. The trailer also shows us how a group of survivors, which includes Bulma and Oolong, tries to escape and put a stop to the monster. As explained, the player will have two options: either he can play as one of the seven survivors or he can try to kill them by giving life to Cell. In addition to having to find a way to escape, the survivors also have to find a way out of the temporary rift in which they are trapped and which causes them various problems.

What makes this proposal so different? As we already mentioned, fighting titles like Dragon ball They are usually complemented by simple, but effective video games, which are limited to facing the characters to show all their power. In this case, Dragon Ball: The Breakers it will not allow the use of any of the classic warriors, as the idea is to put oneself in the place of those most vulnerable characters who can easily be defeated by the force of the enemy. It is a survival protocol that hopes to cause more excitement thanks to its history.

On the other hand, the player who decides to take command of the villain will find several options as well, because although the advance shows us Cell, it is known that Freeza and Majin Boo will also be available. The proposal sounds very interesting, as it involves intelligence and cunning actions, instead of classic combat. Putting yourself in the shoes of the vulnerable, knowing perfectly what villains can do, is ingenious and gives us a break from the Z warriors who with the perfect combo will win anyone. Adding the temporary mess to increase the difficulty for the survivors, while making constant references to the original saga will surely be a plus point in public criticism.

Although there is still no confirmed release date, Beta tests are expected to arrive at the end of this year, which could indicate the premiere of the video game in the first quarter of 2022. Dragon Ball: The Breakers It will be available for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

