Andrea Legarreta left Hoy, a new driver surprised | Instagram

Being the Hoy program one of the best known in the whole country and especially having drivers of yesteryear and therefore very loved, a slight change would be noticed immediately, such as the absence of Andrea Legarreta and the new driver who has made a big impression.

It is precisely Erik Rubín’s wife who has been working on the program for the longest time, the actress and host, as well as Galilea Montijo, are two important elements of Hoy.

That is why the absence of the two always leaves a hole in the Today programDespite the fact that there are other celebrity stars or drivers who replace them, it seems that it is not enough to carry this “void”, however this could totally change.

This for the new driver who will participate in the morning for a while and who by the way is making his debut on the program Hoy, we are talking about Gaby carrillo.

The 34-year-old girl, born on August 6, 1987 in Teapa, Tabasco, made her debut in the telenovela Muchachitas como tú in 2007 and to this day continues to act and surprise viewers with her beauty.

Gaby Carrillo has recovered from her injury and is now a driver of Hoy | Instagram gabrielacarrillo

You may remember her for other of her melodramatic projects such as Alma de Hierro, Llena de Amor, Dragon: The Return of a Warrior, among others, the most recent being If we are left.

As for television programs, if you are an admirer of the morning program, you will know that Gaby Carrillo and Agustín Arana were part of the couples of the second season of the reality show “The stars dance in Today.”

However, if you had the opportunity to enjoy the contest, you will know that in one of the episodes the young woman had a mishap, slipped and this caused a severe injury so she is currently in a wheelchair.

Thanks to the effort that Gaby and Agustín made, they managed to obtain fifth place in the competition, despite the fact that at first they had become reality favorites, unfortunately there are situations that cannot be controlled.

That was how she appeared in the morning already recovered, to debut as the host of the program, possibly in which Andrea Legarreta returns, since she, Galilea Montijo and Raúl “El Negro” Araiza are enjoying a well-deserved vacation.

As you well know, the winners of the second season of Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy were Romina Marcos and Josh Gutiérrez, who had a deserved triumph.