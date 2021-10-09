10/09/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

National curling follows its particular Olympic path. This weekend starts in Erzurum (Turkey) a qualifying event that will decide the last places for the women’s and men’s Pre-Olympic. The competition, which will last between October 10-15, includes 10 teams in the women’s team and up to 17 in the men’s.

The women’s team line-up presented by Iparpolo Curling is in Group A, along with Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Slovenia. For its part, the men’s team, summoned by Txuri-Berri, will face Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Romania and Slovakia in Group C.

In both cases, the top two teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs. In this final phase, the two selections will be decided by modality that obtain the places for the Pre-Olympic in Leeuwarden (Netherlands), which will be held between December 5-18, 2021.

FEMALE CALENDAR

10/11 18:00 Spain-Latvia

10/12 13:00 Spain-Hungary

10/13 13:00 Kazakhstan-Spain

10/14 08:00 Slovenia-Spain

10/15 – Playoffs

MEN’S CALENDAR

10/10 18:00 Belgium-Spain

11/10 18:00 Spain-Estonia

10/12 13:00 Spain-Latvia

10/13 08:00 Slovakia-Spain

10/14 08:00 Spain-Romania

10/15 – Playoffs