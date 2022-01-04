01/04/2022 at 07:03 CET

Calleja Tone

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) will decide as of January 11 whether to correct the acquittal decreed by the Provincial Court of Madrid of the former Deputy Director of Operations (DAO) of the Police Eugenio Pino, -one of those implicated in the espionage of the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas-; and the chief inspector Bonifacio Diez Sevillian, of the crimes of disclosure of secrets, false testimony and procedural fraud of those who were accused of trying to insert in an irregular way in 2015 in the summary of the Pujol case a pendrive with information about the eldest son of former Catalan president Jordi Pujol Ferrusola.

And they will do so after new evidence has appeared in the summary of the Tandem case that shows the maneuvers carried out by those involved in the case, but also the alleged head of the police clan, José Manuel Villarejo, to try to justify the incorporation of an irregular evidence to the cause, something that could have caused the annulment of the procedure that was being investigated in the National Court. Furthermore, these tests show that members of the police clan They tried to blame this illegal action on the former head of Internal Affairs, the main commissioner Marcelino Martín-Blas, according to El Confidencial Digital.

The ‘pendrive’ that Martín-Blas did not want to deliver

“Eugenio Pino: he was questioned about the pendrive that Marcelino Martín-Blas did not want to deliver. Propose coffee next Tuesday“Villarejo wrote in his agenda, in which he handwritten his business and police activities. Precisely in his statement as investigated before Magistrate José de la Mata, Pino insisted on blaming the former head of Internal Affairs, who since 2012, before that the Kitchen case jumped, maintained a direct confrontation with the police clan, whose members, according to other annotations of the agendas of Villarejo, acted on the sidelines of Martín-Blas.

“It all started because Marcelino Martín-Blas requested the intervention of the telephone number of Mr. Villarejo, Mr. Calos Salamanca and Mr. [José Luis] Olive, there in the Plaza de Castilla & rdquor ;, Pino acknowledged in another statement in the National Court, this on January 17, 2019 in the framework of the Tandem case. For the highest uniformed position of the Police of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, the case in which the confrontation between Martín-Blas and the Villarejo clan was evidenced was called “Operation Emperor& rdquor ;: “As a result of that, Marcelino [Martín-Blas] intervened and placed in a report that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asked him to delve into the King or Gao Ping operation, and Marcelino put the son of [Villarejo] that he was not a police officer& rdquor ;, said the exDAO, which concluded: “That was already, let’s say, the hecatomb & rdquor ;.

Despite these evidences, Martín-Blas remains under investigation in the Kitchen case, to which he was linked after the statements made by those implicated in the espionage of Luis Bárcenas. Judge Manuel García Castellón claimed his prosecution, a decision that was appealed by his lawyer, Antonio Alberca, who is sure of the innocence of his client, considered the great antagonist of Villarejo.

The sources consulted by El Periódico de España highlight that the case of the Pujol pendrive began within the Mariano Rajoy Police, who tried to get Marcelino Martín-Blas to provide that documentation to the Central Investigating Court number 5, in the that the Pujol case was being investigated. However, the head of Internal Affairs refused to hand over this document, as he did not know its origin, and was aware that it could harm the cause..

“Organize my testimony”

According to Villarejo’s agendas, Eugenio Pino himself appealed to the retired commissioner on October 5, 2017, a month before being arrested for the Tandem case, to ask him to testify in the case, in which he had been charged by Judge José de la Mata: “Pino: It was arranged for your attorney to call me to arrange my testimony& rdquor ;. After giving testimony and blaming Martín-Blas for the events, Villarejo: “I was the one who was most forceful & rdquor ;. Specific, the retired commissioner testified that he was certain that it was Martín-Blas who had delivered the memory device.

In addition, the decision of the Superior Court of Justice will come after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office recognized that four of the informative notes prepared by Villarejo “can be considered as evidence of the commission of criminal acts to the direct detriment of the Pujol family” and, specifically, by Jordi Pujol Ferrusola: “Although this criminal activity would have developed in Andorra and has been the subject of investigation in a procedure initiated in that jurisdiction.”

“Project Barna”

In these informative notes that Villarejo prepared without judicial support, he also points out that Marcelino Martín-Blas would have refused to take into account the information that he provided as a result of the Barna project or Catalonia operation, orchestrated within the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, and in collusion with the then general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, as recorded in the retired commissioner’s diaries, whose content was advanced by El Periódico de España: “Marcelino Martín-Blas not only disregarded data of great importance referring to the Pujols, but also benefited their judicial situation, stealing data of great probative value“.

However, the Pujol case was investigated in the National Court outside the Villarejo clan, as evidenced by the agendas of the commissioner himself, who on several occasions regrets in writing that the magistrate Pablo Ruz ignored his claims. Martín-Blas was dismissed as head of Internal Affairs after Villarejo himself claimed it on several occasions.