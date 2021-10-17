The company specializing in premium audio launches new DACs and the FD3, FD3 PRO and FH5s PRO in-ear headphones, as well as the high-end FD7.

DAC / Amp FiiO E10K TC

The E10 model is one of the brand’s most successful value for money products. Now the latest edition E10K TC has a new USB Type-C connector and also includes other updates such as the XMOS XUF208 USB decoding chip, a refined PCM5102 DAC and a revised amplification section to improve the noise level. Compared to the original E10K, the USB audio class has been upgraded to 2.0 and the PCM now supports sample rates up to 32-bit / 384kHz. The new E10K TC has a traditional design, plug & play function and great sound quality for its size.

FiiO K3s

It is the new 2021 edition of the successful K3 model. FiiO has updated the device with a new high-quality XMOS USB chip, a new flagship-grade ESS DAC, and dual crystal oscillators. The FiiO K3 2021 continues to maintain an affordable price. Switching from the AK4452 to the ESS9038Q2M results in a signal-to-noise ratio improvement of 14 dB, while distortion is reduced by 13 dB. This represents a 12% overall increase in performance, according to FiiO. The K3s is a device with a very clean and impressive response in terms of sound. The performance is simply excellent.

FiiO FD3 and FD3 PRO

The lighter aluminum housing feels more agile in the hand compared to the stainless steel of the FD5s, but we’re talking about a few grams. The build quality of the FiiO FD3s is top-notch. The impedance is low and the sensitivity is relatively high, so yes, you can drive these IEMs with almost any audio source but they especially shine when plugged into a good DAC or DAP. The FD3 Pro come with a unique high purity silver monocrystalline copper wire, with eight strands of 19 wires each for a total of 152 stranded wires in Litz Type 2.

FH5s PRO

The new FH5s Pro are a true update of the FH5 veterans, with significant advancements and innovations in all aspects, such as appearance, comfort and sound quality. A new dual dynamic driver and balanced double armature acoustic architecture have been developed for the FH5s Pro. The new dynamic mid driver provides better vocals and soundstage. A high-purity monocrystalline copper cable is included, with 19 strands of eight wires each, for a total of 152 strands. They greatly improve the transmission efficiency of high-frequency signals and the resolution of the treble.

FD7 and limited edition FDX

Both models feature a unique 12mm diameter dynamic driver with a 12mm beryllium diaphragm, while the main differences between the FDX and FD7 are primarily the included cables and appearance. Once again, FiiO reaches great heights and delivers exactly what it promised: flagship dynamic driver IEMs.

The FiiO FDX is a limited edition collector’s in-ear monitor on the occasion of the company’s 14th anniversary. It is limited to 1,000 units worldwide and each pair comes with a unique serial number. They include a high-end wooden case with an exclusive commemorative insignia of the 14th anniversary of FiiO.

