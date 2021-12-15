12/15/2021

On at 18:29 CET

Joel xaubet

Last Tuesday, Stephen Curry filled a new page for the history of the NBA, the point guard of the Golden state warriors he became the league’s top 3-pointer, beating Ray Allen, who until now held the honor of best shooter in history. Steph’s record seemed impossible to beat, at the height of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points or the 402 3-pointers made by Stephen Curry in the 2015-2016 seasonBut, contrary to what everyone would think, both milestones are in jeopardy today.

James with eyes on Malone

Yes OK It is impossible for the King to be crowned the highest scorer in history this season, everything indicates that he will get it soon. LeBron already has second place in his sights of a classification full of illustrious names such as Jabbar, Malone, Bryant or Jordan.

The one from Akron he needs 1,141 points to catch up with the legendary Jazz power forward. If the Lakers forward is able to maintain his scoring rhythm, 26 points per game in the next 54 games would easily surpass Karl Malone and you could already fixate on Kareem’s top spot. If James is able to reach the top, he would add a new merit to compete to be the GOAT.

Curry, destined to outdo himself

While Stephen Curry’s 2015-2016 season seemed like an unrivaled work, the new three-point high of all time has decided to continue surpassing himself and what better way to do it than by surpassing the numbers that consecrated the Warriors point guard as unanimous NBA MVP. In that season the oldest of the Curry was able to score a total of 402 triples, a hitherto unimaginable figure, which only the best James Harden came close to (378).

This season, the Golden State star has decided to lead his team to the seventh ring in its history. Curry has started the season in MVP mode and is shooting and scoring more 3s than in his entire career. If you can keep up throughout the season you should be close to the 436 triples made, which would be the history of the league once again.

Doncic determined to make history at age 22

Luka Doncic is already one of the great superstars of the NBA. The Slovenian has all the potential necessary to be one of the greatest to ever step on a pitch, something that at 22 he is already showing. The one with the Dallas Mavericks is 8 triple-doubles away from entering the top-10 of players who have achieved that statistical achievement more times. Doncic has already added 38 triple-doubles and is five away from matching Fat Lever.

The new generations have come to the NBA with great force and young superstars like Doncic, Antetokonmpo, Young or Tatum are already threatening the legends to surpass their records and rewrite the history of the best league in the world.