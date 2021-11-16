Spoilers for some of the new items from Animal Crossing!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just received a massive update with over 9,000 new items. Now 9,000 new items is a lot of furniture for the internet to slowly discover and yet we’ve already noticed one theme – there sure are a lot more spooky stuff than there used to be.

Don’t get us wrong, there were creepy things before. After all, we have had the ability to create our own cemeteries from day one. But now there are BONES. Puzzling polishing effects. Two new camera filters that make everything look haunted. And at Happy Home Paradise, you have clients requesting houses full of dolls. Is everyone at Nintendo okay?

Let’s take a look at some of the new haunting items available in the update:

Human bones

Try not to overthink this. Sure, we’ve had the skull available as a fossil for a while, but that’s an ancient man – these bones look recent. Our money is in the bones that belong to someone who kept restarting their game …

Mannequins

Sure, mannequins aren’t creepy when they’re just displaying clothing, but they do have potentially creepy applications. After all, these are basically the first human-shaped furniture we’ve seen at New Horizons; if you wanted to display clothes earlier, you would only get a little stand. Even in New Leaf, clothing was displayed on a villager-like wooden mannequin with no features. These are REAL PEOPLE SHAPES and the implications are vast. Are there real people in Animal Crossing? Where are they? What happens to our villagers that makes them not look like this?

Moss covered things

Again, moss isn’t scary on its own, it’s basically a sponge made out of grass. But with the proper knowledge in interior design, you can make some downright creepy houses for your villagers using the new Glowing Moss material!

New animated wallpapers

There are two new live wallpapers that will make you want to put a toilet in the room: Cemetery and Candles. Those don’t sound too scary, but there’s a trick for both …

With the cemetery wall, try to turn off the lights and you will notice that there is a ghost in the background. Turn the lights on and off again, and the ghost will come closer. Horrifying!

The Wall of Candles is cool, but when combined with the Magic Circle floor (and the lights off), a magic summoning light circle will appear. You have been warned. Don’t summon demons! It’s hard enough getting the ugly villagers off your island, you don’t need the spawn of Satan as well.

Gyroscopes

Gyros are lovely and very cute, but they’re also a bit creepy. They are based on Japanese haniwa, figures that were made to honor the dead and were buried with them. When you dig them up, you could be altering a grave.

The sheath of science

Do you want to be one of those weird crazy scientists with a basement full of horrible experiments? Good news for you: the new Science Pod works like a table, and you can put items on it to make it look like they’re floating suspended in a sticky substance.

Remains

Like the mannequins, the ruins have sinister implications. Who was here before us… and what happened to them? There are ruins on Happy Home Paradise Island, and you can also create your own by unlocking the furniture yourself.

We have to wonder why Nintendo added all these new and strange things. Sure, it gives people new options for haunted houses and gothic islands, but they didn’t have to try so hard!