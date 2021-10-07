CNNMoney (New York) – Ikea is launching a new range of high-tech furniture that will charge your smartphones and tablets wirelessly.

The collection features a small selection of nightstands and lamps with integrated charging points that will be on sale in Ikea stores in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe from mid-April.

The Swedish furniture giant said the new “Home Smart” furniture will help people reduce cable clutter.

“People hate cable clutter. They worry about not finding the charger and running out of power,” Jeanette Skjelmose, Ikea’s manager of lighting and wireless charging, said in a press release. “Our innovative new solutions, which integrate wireless charging into home furnishings, will make life at home easier.”

Home Smart furniture contains “+” signs that indicate where you should place your mobile device to charge it. And, yes, you will have to connect your new furniture.

Customers who do not want to replace the Ikea furniture they have already purchased will also be able to purchase “charging pads” that somehow integrate it with your current Bråviken, Hemnes, Nornäs and other furniture.

Or, if you’re seriously engaged, Ikea sells a hole saw that will circle the furniture the perfect size for an Ikea wireless charger (sold separately).

Ikea Home Smart furniture uses a wireless charging standard known as Qi. You can find it on some Windows and Android phones, including the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S6 phone, which is expected to go on sale next month.

The iPhone and previous versions of the Galaxy S do not support wireless charging, but Ikea said it will sell special covers for the iPhone 4, 4S, 5, 5S and 6, as well as the last three generations of Samsung Galaxy S phones. After attaching the case to your phone, it will work with almost any wireless charger, including the one from Ikea.

The wireless charging boom is not yet in full swing, but it has been embraced by some key players. Last year, Starbucks (SBUX) began rolling out wireless charging stations in its coffee shops.