Brighter, 120Hz displays, smaller notch, and cameras specially configured for cinema-style recording.

1.- The number of models, the nomenclature or their sizes does not change: the new iPhone range consists of versions 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Respectively, with 6.1 ”, 5.4”, 6.1 ”and 6.7” screens.

2.- ProMotion Technology: it provides the Pro with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and of an adaptive type depending on the content it shows.

3.- Finished with the same materials of the 12th generation: aluminum chassis for the 13/13 mini and stainless steel for the Pro range. They are IP68 certified and all iPhone 13 models are 0.02 cm thicker than their predecessors and they weigh between 6 and 12 grams more; identical width and height.

4.- The notch decreases its size in width (not in height) by 20%.

5.- Super Retina XDR screens and with the same resolution as iPhone 12. Those of the iPhone 13/13 mini increase their brightness by 28% and that of the 13 Pro / Pro Max by 25%.

6.- A15 Bionic processor: 50% faster than the direct competition and graphics up to 30% faster (according to Apple data).

7.- The resolutions in Mp of the cameras have not changed with respect to their predecessors: 12 Mp. The two rear lenses of the 13/13 mini integrate the optical stabilization by displacement of the sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. As for the 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max, its wide angle goes from f / 2.4 to f / 1.8, and the wide angle, from f / 1.6 to f / 1.5. Macro photos from 2 cm.

8.- Cinema mode: automatic change of focus selectively so that it focuses on a person and blurs the background, creating a depth of field effect; If another subject appears in the scene, and artificial intelligence interprets that it has a leading role, the focus is automatically reversed, highlighting the second and blurring the first.

9.- Photographic Styles: filters that do not alter the color of the sky or skin tones and that apply the necessary adjustments to each area of ​​the image. They are Bright, Warm, Cold and Intense Contrast.

10.- Autonomy: in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max, it increases by 2.5 hours on average; on the 13 mini and 13 Pro, it increases by 1.5 hours.

Other details

iPhone 13/13 mini: available in Star White, Midnight, Blue, Pink or Red. iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max: Available in Silver, Graphite, Gold or Alpine Blue. All on sale September 24.

Prices

iPhone 13 miniiPhone 13iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB809 euros 909 euros 1,159 euros 1,259 euros256 GB929 euros 1,029 euros 1,279 euros 1,379 euros512 GB1,159 euros1,259 euros1,509 euros1,609 euros1 TB––1,739 euros 1,839 euros

www.apple.es