

The couple in their sixties left for Pine Barrens on November 17.

A couple in their 60s from New Jersey mysteriously disappeared after venturing into Pine Barrens, while relatives try to find clues to their find.

Gary Parker, 67, and his wife Lorraine, 60, of Warren Grove, New Jersey, drove to the nature preserve, which covers more than a million acres, on Nov. 17, but did not return, according to official reports. The New York Post reported.

The search officially began on Tuesday, November 23. His daughter, Lindsay Parker, published that his parents disappeared at 12:41 am that morning. Later, he wrote that his ATV was found near his home along with a shotgun, which is Gary’s.

Also, a neighbor told police that he had spoken to Lorraine sometime last weekend, Asbury Park Press reported.

“My parents’ truck was found along with my father’s shotgun that was tied to it. Still no sign of any of themLindsay wrote from her Facebook account.

“His truck was found stuck in a field not far from his house that my dad has used for years to bait deer. The Trail Cam images have nothing after the images captured last week ”, added Lindsay Parker.

Police have not said when the couple officially disappeared. Stafford Township Police Capt. James Vaughn told Patch.com that he did not believe the couple were going hunting, noting that many people in rural comfort have shotguns readily available.

Vaughn said that even if the couple were out in the open for a few nights, he was hopeful they could survive being people who like the outdoors.

The search for the couple in their sixties included more than 100 search engines, police dogs, all-terrain vehicles, drones and air support, but they still haven’t been able to find them.

Meanwhile, Stafford police turned the search over to their detectives and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday.

