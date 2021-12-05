

Authorities indicated that the father of the baby was not at the scene when the incident occurred.

A 26-year-old mother from Salem County, NJ, was charged with stabbing her own daughter to death, according to local authorities.

The woman identified as Kristhie I. Alcázar of Penns Grove was arrested and faces a murder charge, prosecutors said.

Following a 911 call, Penns Grove police arrived at Alcázar’s home in an apartment complex Friday night. for a disturbance in the backyard of the apartmentaccording to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

They later found Alcázar arguing with another person, and a 5-month-old baby with stab wounds to the chest.

According to prosecutors, detectives recovered evidence at the scene, including several knives, while they declared the baby dead for homicide, detailed the autopsy.

Prosecutors added that no one else was injured and that the girl’s father was not at home at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors asked that anyone with additional information Contact Detective Johnathan Seidel at the Salem County Attorney’s Office at (856) 935-7510, or with the detective Jesse Thorn at the Penns Grove Police Department at (856) 299-0056.

Penns Grove, witness to catastrophic deaths

The tragic death of the 5-month-old baby is the latest in a series of incidents at Penns Grove apartments.

In 2019, Tayshon M. Hayward, a 26-year-old man, tried to intervene in a dispute at the complex over stolen money and was shot in the face, resulting in his death. Ordale R. Telfair Bridgeton was found guilty of the murder.

While last year, a man of Dominican nationality identified as Eugenio Severino killed Ruth Esther Reyes de Severino, his wife, and their two children, ages 5 and 2, at their home located in the complex. Severino subsequently hanged himself in a nearby wooded area. After the tragic event, the family of the murdered woman filed a lawsuit against the owners of the apartments.

