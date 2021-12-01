

Santiago would have taken the victim’s body to his parents’ home after the accident.

Photo: Essex County Attorney’s Office / Courtesy

A Newark, NJ police officer fatally ran over a male nurse while driving his car and subsequently took the body to his parents’ home, reported court documents indicating that the agent had been found intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Louis Santiago, a 25-year-old police officer from Bloomfield Township, was charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter, desecration of human remains, driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other charges after striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka at around 3:00 am on November 1, authorities said.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim, obstructing one’s apprehension, conspiracy to obstruct prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing administration of the law and official misconduct. .

Following the crash, Santiago, who was off duty at the time, loaded the nurse’s body into his car and drove to his parents’ home in Bloomfield, where his mother, Annette Santiago, 53, would have told her son to return the body to where he ran over herNJ.com noted, citing an affidavit of probable cause.

For his part, Patrick Toscano, Santiago’s lawyer, indicated that Dymka was wearing a crazy man Halloween costume and was walking on a dark stretch of road when he was hit by the vehicle.

The lawyer admitted that Santiago was drinking alcohol in a local bar, but that at no time did he reach the point of intoxication, adding that the police officer believed that Dymka was still alive after the crash and took him home for help.

“This was a horrible, horrible accident,” Toscano told NJ Advance Media on Monday. “But our client didn’t see it. At first he thought he had hit a deer or an animal. Then when he realized it was a personHe tried to get her help. “

However, Toscano did not clarify why Santiago did not call 911 after running over the woman to seek help, a point highlighted by the affidavit.

“They never called 911 or provided help, but they returned to the scene several times before (Santiago) loaded Damian in the back seat,” the affidavit said, also referring to Albert Guzman, 25, who was the co-pilot from Santiago.

In the meantime, Toscano maintained that investigators have not provided evidence that his client deleted something or what you were talking about or texting at the time of the accident.

In addition to Santiago, his mother and Guzmán were charged with conspiracy to desecrate human remains, obstruct apprehension, and conspiracy to hinder apprehension and tampering with physical evidence.

