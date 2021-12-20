

Booker said he had been showing symptoms since Saturday.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / .

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly across the United States following the arrival of the Omicron variant, New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey Booker announced Sunday that he tested positive for the pandemic virus.

Through a statement, he said that he was tested after presenting the first symptoms of the virus on Saturday.

“Fortunately my symptoms are relatively mild,” Booker wrote. “I am more than grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, most recently, a booster. I am sure that without them it would be much worse. I encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated. “

This information is consistent with the announcement by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts., who also tested positive for COVID-19, clarifying that he was experiencing mild symptoms according to the statement he sent this Sunday.

The announcement of the COVID-19 infection comes amid the report in the last four days of more than 6,000 confirmed cases, including 6,533 this Sunday, NJ.com reported.

“The Omicron variant is real,” Gov. Phil Murphy told Fox News Sunday. “We have already been fighting the Delta variant. This is relentless. There is a tremendous amount of fatigue when it comes to this virus. By the way, I get it. I have the same fatigue, but we have to be vigilant and we will be attentive ”.

On the possibility of implementing more drastic prevention actions in New Jersey, Murphy refused to rule them out, but acknowledged that it is unlikely that measures such as blockades will be taken, mainly due to the high vaccination rate.

“You have to put it on the table, but I don’t see it,” Murphy said. “Among other reasons, we have a very high degree of vaccinations. People are being pushed, which clearly provides another layer of protection against this.“.

Earlier this year, New Jersey Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman tested positive for COVID-19, as did New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell, who was quarantined in late January after learning that a person with the who had contact had tested positive for the virus.

