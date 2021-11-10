

Somerset Police are still investigating the events.

A New Jersey woman was arrested and charged with murdering her two children, ages 7 and 10,, who were found dead in the back of their car, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The defendant, who was identified as 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths, still with no explanation for Samantha Ross, 7, and Paul Ross, 10 months, as directed by the Somerset County Attorney’s Office.

According to Somerset County Attorney Michael Robertson, Police responded to a 911 call just before 8:00 am on Monday about a vehicle that had turned off Mountain View Road and was no longer moving.

CBS New York reporter Cory James reported on his Twitter account that the murder investigation is underway, pending further details.

#BREAKING: Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says this Montgomery Township mother, Yuhwei Chou, killed her two kids – 7yo and 10 mos. They were found in the back seat of a car. She’s been arrested and a homicide investigation is ongoing. We’re working to learn more @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/lN6muHoGto – Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 9, 2021

“Upon arrival, the responding officers met the driver identified as Yuhwei Chou,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

“The officers observed that the children were tied and restrained. The children had no vital signs and were declared dead at the sceneHe added.

The determination that Chou was the one who caused the deaths of her two children was raised by the Felony Unit of the Somerset County Attorney’s Office, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Hillsborough Township Police, the Montgomery Township Police and the Northern New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office were dispatched to the crime scene, Robertson said.

Although the authorities quickly established the alleged manner of death, no public indication of the specific injury that killed the children. The autopsy is scheduled so that the details of the causes of both deaths will be known soon, Law & Crime reported.

“The circumstances that led to the events that caused the death of the two children are being investigated by the authorities,” said Robertson’s office.

According to My Central Jersey, the defendant is being held without bond in the Somerset County Jail; however, he could be released before trial, pending a detention hearing.

If Chou is found guilty of the charges brought to her, there is the possibility that she will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in the first 35 years of any sentence,

