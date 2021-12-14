In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With this ebook reader you can take thousands of books with you and read them like printed paper, in broad daylight.

Every day we accumulate more stress in our busy lives. Reading is a very effective way to disconnect, relax And, incidentally, train yourself as a person, learn things, and get more conversation topics.

You can get the new Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 with 15 euros discount. Low to only 124.99 euros, sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day.

Is 2021 version Add a larger screen with fewer borders, warm light more suitable for the night, protection against liquids, and fast charging.

The new Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 debuts a larger 6.8-inch screen with more brightness, thinner bezels, 8 GB of storage, it is 20% faster, with more autonomy and fast charging.

Kindle Paperwhite is the Amazon ebook reader with The best value for money.

It has a 6.8-inch screen with reduced borders and 300 dpi. Is an electronic ink screen, which uses real ink to display the texts.

That’s why it looks like paper, does not tire the eyes by not emitting light, and it reads perfectly in bright sunlight.

To read at night it has a new warm light that emits parallel to the screen, not towards the eyes, so it does not bother.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Its processor is more powerful than the previous generation, so turn the pages faster and you move more fluidly through the menus.

Also has IPX8 water protection, so you can use it safely in the pool or in the kitchen, to read recipes, for example.

E-ink displays do not consume power when static, because it is real ink. They only consume when turning the page or using the light.

That’s why it has an autonomy of 10 weeks, and faster charging with the new USB Type-C connector.

You can activate 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited to read thousands of books for free, or buy millions of ebooks on Amazon.

It is also possible to put all the books and documents you want in its 8 GB storage space, where thousands of books can fit.

You can get the new Kindle Paperwhite from 2021 with 15 euros discount. Low to only 124.99 euros, sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.