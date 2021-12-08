Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% was undoubtedly one of the Marvel Studios films that stood out the most this year. Although at first the public did not have much hope in this project, the film surprised the audience and conquered the cinemas in a spectacular way. Thanks to such success, it was recently announced that said MCU film will get a sequel and series for Disney Plus. Director of Shang-chi, Destin Daniel Cretton, will be the person in charge of continuing the story of Shang and there is already information that seems to indicate that this television show will be a comedy.

Much of the popularity of the Destin It is due to its perfect balance between comedy and action, and according to a Variety report, the series intends to follow this same direction, betting on humor as a main resource. Also, considering that the show will feature starring actress, rapper, and professional comedian Awkwafina, it could be said that the director won’t have to try too hard when the cast already possesses such comedic talent. These are certainly good times for fans of Shang-chiWell, soon there will be much more to see about this character.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wrote (via ComicBook) in a statement several of his opinions about the director of Shang-chi and what is expected of him in this new stage full of new productions. His words were as follows:

Destin is an incredible collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. We had a fantastic time working together on the movie and he has so many cool ideas to bring the stories to life on Disney Plus, so we are thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.

Secondly, Destin Daniel Cretton He gave his perspective on what working on this project has meant to him, highlighting that it has been one of the most important moments of his life so far. The director put it as follows:

Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for the Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.

In addition, Tara duncan, president of Freeform and Hulu’s Onyx Collective also weighed in during the announcement, expressing approval of Marvel Studios’ decision to bring Destin to work once more with the story of Shang-chi. Duncan commented:

Destin is a powerful storyteller with impeccable taste in the material. As we continue to expand our list, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting list of content for our global audience.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was released on September 2 and left thousands speechless who assured that the film would be a complete failure at the box office. Hopefully these new productions from the amazing martial artist won’t keep us waiting long and are even better than the main feature film.

