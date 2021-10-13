. Singer Vicente Fernández performs to kick off the opening ceremony of the XVI Pan American Games at the Omnilife Stadium on October 14, 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Vicente Fernández is a beloved Mexican ranch musician whose health has sparked false rumors of death.

However, even though Fernández is alive, not dead, his health is still worrying. According to NPR, since October 13, 2021, Fernández has been hospitalized recovering from injuries he suffered from a fall at his home in Mexico.

According to NPR, Fernández is known as “El Rey”, “The King of Mexican music, the greatest singer in Mexico still alive.” It is no surprise, therefore, that his countless fans are concerned about his health.

Fernández is stable and “interacting with his family”

Fernández’s official Facebook has been sharing updates on his health status. He has over 11 million followers there. However, the most recent post was made on September 14, 2021. “We are still very grateful for your support 🙏🏻” it read.

Her family has also shared news about her health on Instagram. A post from October 12, 2021 says, “His family has been by his side in this disease process since his hospital admission, which has limited his quality of life and is now continually dependent on specialized health care. Due to the type of disease and sequelae presented so far, it has kept him in a stationary state, with a slow progression, for which he does not show significant changes in his state of health. “

He continues, “He is currently stable, awake, conscious with interaction with his family at the time of his visit” but “very dependent on ventilation through a tracheostomy, his respiratory effort is still weak. His family, friends and medical team thank all the people and the media for their understanding and for understanding that this recovery process at this stage of his life and current medical condition will be a very slow process. “

According to Hola! Magazine, Fernández’s fall occurred two months ago and “caused damage to his cervical spine.” In the most recent update the family confirmed that he is very much alive and “is currently stable, awake, conscious with interaction with his family,” reported Hola! on October 13, 2021.

However, the site reported that there is “very slow progress” in his recovery.

Fernández’s son denied that his father suffers from brain death

Fernández’s son has denied rumors circulating that his father was brain dead. His son said that “it is very sad that someone made up this news” in reference to the press reports.

According to Mundo Hispánico, the false rumors originated in the Mexican magazine TvNotas, which “published a news item in which it assured that a close friend of the Fernández family had said that the doctors had diagnosed Don Chente with brain death and that ‘they could no longer do nothing to save him. ‘”

His son told the press that this was not true.

According to the biography on his website, “with a trajectory that spans more than five decades,” Fernández has “received all the awards and recognitions in the world of entertainment and beyond. He has won Grammys and Premios Lo Nuestro; he regularly tops the Billboard Magazine charts and has been recognized with lifetime achievement awards, hall of fame honors, and even a star on the Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’. “

The website also says, “Fernández is considered by many to be the fourth ‘rooster’ or ‘singing rooster.’ His music is rooted in Mexican culture “bringing together an operatic vocal range, with a deep understanding of the peasant roots of ranchera music,” can be read on the website. He is 81 years old.

